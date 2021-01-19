PCMA : Generates Over $138MM In Private Client Mortgage Applications in the First 15 Days of January

PCMA’s $138MM in Private Client Applications in the First Fifteen Days of January Spotlights the Trillion-Dollar Expanded Prime Market Place

PCMA, the pioneer and category leader in Non-Bank Private Client Lending, announced in the first half of January; PCMA has generated loan volume requests of $138,250,000.

“We are off to a very fast start as we enter 2021 in regards to rebuilding the pipeline after the holidays. In my 25 years of experience, the first few weeks of the new year is typically a fist fight to get back into normal life and a very hard time to get client calls and vendors in the supply chain back up and running,” said John Lynch, CEO and founder of PCMA. “For the first time in my career, we are kicking off January at a record-breaking pace. This is a great sign for Private Client lending and PCMA as we enter 2021.”

The Covid pandemic has stimulated the purchasing of large multimillion-dollar homes in the suburban areas, a trend that started in 2020 and is carrying over into 2021. As Private Clients make the transition from the city to the spacious suburbs, they are in search of financing that meets the needs of their complex and sophisticated estates. PCMA answers this need with OMEGA, tailor-made to meet the needs of Private Clients in the purchase or refinance of primary residential and second-home residences.

“PCMA Private Client Lending has increased by 40% in daily application assignments to our Certified Private Client Mortgage Advisors,” said Lynch. “The handling of this above-average wave of requests in early January by the team at PCMA shows our dedication to serving the Private Client community.”

Direct Consumer Originations exceeded all expectations with application requests that had an average loan amount of $932,000; an average home value of $1.6MM; an average LTV of 47.6%; and average household reserves of $217,432.00.

PCMA expects continued loan volume growth as the firm continues to scale in key markets throughout California, Florida, and further expansion into high concentration communities of high-capacity households around the nation.

About PCMA

PCMA is the leading non-bank private client lending organization serving the needs of their mass affluent and high net worth clientele. PCMA offers qualified individuals and institutions bespoke lending solutions across all major residential asset classes. PCMA is a diversified financial enterprise offering private client solutions through a direct and indirect to consumer business model. PCMA strives to build trusting and enduring relationships by putting clients and professional partners at the center of all they do. PCMA is headquartered in Orange County, CA. Additional information is available at www.pcma.us.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005343/en/