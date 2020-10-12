Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PCMA : Unveils ZENITH National Television Advertising Campaign, Targeting Investors of Residential Real Estate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 11:31am EDT

PCMA’s industry leading ZENITH program was built for aspiring and experienced investors of residential real estate properties.

PCMA, the pioneer and category leader in Non-Bank Private Client Lending, today announced the launch of the ZENITH national television advertising campaign, focusing on personal and professional investors of residential real estate.

PCMA’s ZENITH advertising campaign highlights the company’s commitment to being the preferred financial partner to the Private Client community focused on growing their personal or professional real estate portfolios. The campaign will begin the week of October 12th and concentrate on top tier business and lifestyle channels that cater to high capacity consumers in markets PCMA serves.

“Anticipating the financial needs of the Private Client community is what has helped make PCMA the leader in our category,” said John R. Lynch, CEO and Founder of PCMA. “The growth and popularity of our ZENITH program demonstrates our commitment to continuing to provide liquidity to real estate investors of single family and multi-unit properties.”

The National Bureau of Economic Research cites the value of single family rental assets at nearly $2.3 trillion dollars (approximately 12 million homes) and the Mortgage Bankers Association noted that multifamily origination volume is expected to come in at $390 billion in 2020, an increase of 15% over 2018 volumes of $339 billion. With continued global uncertainty and the federal reserve’s inflationary posture, PCMA believes the opportunity in single family and multi-unit rentals is poised for continued growth for many years to come.

“Post Covid, PCMA retooled the ZENITH loan program, allowing even greater features and flexibilities for the Private Clients we serve.” said Lynch. “The latest ZENITH television campaign eloquently captures our one-of-a-kind investor product built to accommodate the needs of the mass affluent and high net worth in the purchase or refinance of their residential investments.”

PCMA’s television advertising campaign is part of a larger integrated and omni channel marketing strategy consisting of broadcast, digital, print, social and data marketing campaigns. See all PCMA’s commercials here: PCMA Private Client Lending Commercials

About PCMA

PCMA is the leading non-bank private client lending organization serving the needs of their mass affluent and high net worth clientele. PCMA offers qualified individuals and institutions bespoke lending solutions across all major residential asset classes. PCMA is a diversified financial enterprise offering private client solutions through a direct and indirect to consumer business model. PCMA strives to build trusting and enduring relationships by putting clients and professional partners at the center of all they do. PCMA is headquartered in Orange County, CA. Additional information is available at www.pcma.us.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:50aFLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH : Key traffic figures Zurich Airport September 2020
PU
11:50aResults of provisional administration-conducted inspection of CB PFC-BANK PJSC
PU
11:50aUNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S P A : Group Presentation - October 2020
PU
11:50aBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
11:50aBEFIMMO SA : Update regarding the liquidity contract
PU
11:50aEVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT : reports update of Share Buy Back program
PU
11:50aUNIPOL GRUPPO S P A : Group Presentation - October 2020
PU
11:50aLEANIX : Named as a 2020 SPARK Matrix Leader in the Enterprise Architecture Tools Market by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
BU
11:46aASM INTERNATIONAL N : ASMI Share Buyback Update October 5 – 9, 2020
AQ
11:46aEVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT : reports update of share buyback program
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DOW JONES 30 : Earnings, stimulus hopes keep U.S. stocks buoyant, oil dips
2EURONEXT N.V. : EURONEXT : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
3Japan must revise BOJ law to speed digital yen, enshrine inflation goal - senior official
4ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
5MIKRON HOLDING AG : Mikron CEO Bruno Cathomen to step down in mid-2021

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group