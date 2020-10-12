PCMA : Unveils ZENITH National Television Advertising Campaign, Targeting Investors of Residential Real Estate

PCMA’s industry leading ZENITH program was built for aspiring and experienced investors of residential real estate properties.

PCMA, the pioneer and category leader in Non-Bank Private Client Lending, today announced the launch of the ZENITH national television advertising campaign, focusing on personal and professional investors of residential real estate.

PCMA’s ZENITH advertising campaign highlights the company’s commitment to being the preferred financial partner to the Private Client community focused on growing their personal or professional real estate portfolios. The campaign will begin the week of October 12th and concentrate on top tier business and lifestyle channels that cater to high capacity consumers in markets PCMA serves.

“Anticipating the financial needs of the Private Client community is what has helped make PCMA the leader in our category,” said John R. Lynch, CEO and Founder of PCMA. “The growth and popularity of our ZENITH program demonstrates our commitment to continuing to provide liquidity to real estate investors of single family and multi-unit properties.”

The National Bureau of Economic Research cites the value of single family rental assets at nearly $2.3 trillion dollars (approximately 12 million homes) and the Mortgage Bankers Association noted that multifamily origination volume is expected to come in at $390 billion in 2020, an increase of 15% over 2018 volumes of $339 billion. With continued global uncertainty and the federal reserve’s inflationary posture, PCMA believes the opportunity in single family and multi-unit rentals is poised for continued growth for many years to come.

“Post Covid, PCMA retooled the ZENITH loan program, allowing even greater features and flexibilities for the Private Clients we serve.” said Lynch. “The latest ZENITH television campaign eloquently captures our one-of-a-kind investor product built to accommodate the needs of the mass affluent and high net worth in the purchase or refinance of their residential investments.”

PCMA’s television advertising campaign is part of a larger integrated and omni channel marketing strategy consisting of broadcast, digital, print, social and data marketing campaigns. See all PCMA’s commercials here: PCMA Private Client Lending Commercials

About PCMA

PCMA is the leading non-bank private client lending organization serving the needs of their mass affluent and high net worth clientele. PCMA offers qualified individuals and institutions bespoke lending solutions across all major residential asset classes. PCMA is a diversified financial enterprise offering private client solutions through a direct and indirect to consumer business model. PCMA strives to build trusting and enduring relationships by putting clients and professional partners at the center of all they do. PCMA is headquartered in Orange County, CA. Additional information is available at www.pcma.us.com

