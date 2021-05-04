Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PCT LTD : Conveys Current Status of OTC QB Uplisting Efforts

05/04/2021 | 09:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PCT LTD (“PCTL” OTC Pink) reports that its application to have its common stock quoted on OTC Markets, “QB” level, has been declined due to OTC’s requirements for PCTL to complete all prior settlement agreement terms and clear all other potentially dilutive (“toxic”) debt.

The Company’s CEO, Gary Grieco, commented, “We learned OTC Markets declined to accept our application for quotation on its QB tier for ‘various reasons,’ primarily having to do with prior convertible debt and the incremental settlement of such.” Grieco further commented, “We managed to bring the Company out of the throes of some difficult debt and we will continue to replace that type of debt with our growing revenues from licensing, fluids sales, equipment sales and other financial resources, such as RB Capital.”

PCT LTD intends to continue as a current and reporting OCT Pink company as it prepares for a September 2021 re-application for the OTC:QB quotation.

About PCT LTD:

PCT LTD ("PCTL") focuses its business on acquiring, developing and providing sustainable, environmentally safe disinfecting, cleaning and tracking technologies. The company acquires and holds rights to innovative products and technologies, which are commercialized through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Paradigm Convergence Technologies Corporation (PCT Corp). The Company established entry into its target markets with commercially viable products in the United States and now continues to gain market share in the U.S. and U.K.

ADDITIONAL NEWS AND CORPORATE UPDATES:

PCTL would like to warn its stockholders and potential investors that material corporate information regarding sales, areas of business and other corporate updates will only be made through press releases or filings with the SEC. PCTL does not utilize social media, chatrooms or other online sources to disclose material information. The public should only rely on official press releases and corporate filings for accurate and up to date information regarding PCTL.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Such statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: PCTL's ability to raise sufficient funds to satisfy its working capital requirements; the ability of PCTL to execute its business plan; the anticipated results of business contracts with regard to revenue; and any other effects resulting from the information disclosed above; risks and effects of legal and administrative proceedings and government regulation; future financial and operational results; competition; general economic conditions; and the ability to manage and continue growth. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements PCTL makes in this press release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents it files from time to time with the SEC. PCTL undertakes no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:37aSUNCOR ENERGY  : News Release dated May 3, 2021, Suncor Energy reports first quarter 2021 results
PU
09:37aATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES  : 2021 Annual Meeting Presentation
PU
09:37aPrime Minister welcomes new era in UK-India relationship
PU
09:37aNETSCOUT  : What Is a Reflection/Amplification DDoS Attack?
PU
09:37aRAPID7  : 4 DevOps Challenges to Cloud Security and Compliance—and How IaC Can Help
PU
09:37aGARMIN  : Dog Training During a Pandemic
PU
09:37aYORK WATER CO  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:36aGENIUS METALS  : Completes a $700K First Tranche of Financing, Secures a Diamond-Drilling Contract for Sakami and Extends the Exercise Period of Outstanding Warrants
AQ
09:35aU.S. trade deficit hits a record high amid pent-up demand
RE
09:35aPGS  : Watch TechByte Webinars on 4D Seismic
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Three ETFs to prepare for the revenge of renewables
2Buffett's ESG snub risks alienating Wall Street
3Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce, but charitable foundation to remain intact
4DJ INDUSTRIAL : DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE : 'Reopening' stocks give S&P 500, Dow strong footing, tech names..
5GLOBAL MARKETS: Stocks gain as investors eye economic recovery, gold shines

HOT NEWS
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ