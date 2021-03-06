PDAC 2021: The World's Premier Virtual Mineral Exploration and Mining Convention

Toronto, Canada (ABN Newswire) - The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) 2021 Convention-the world's premier mineral exploration and mining event-will mark its 89th anniversary with a virtual convention on March 8-11, 2021.



"The PDAC Convention is a must attend event for the world's mineral exploration and mining industry," says PDAC President Felix Lee who is attending his 34th consecutive convention. "I'm excited to showcase our industry in this new, virtual environment."



The event, which kicks off on International Women's Day, will highlight the importance of equity, diversity and inclusion in the industry. While there's work to be done, important progress is being made. Diversity and inclusion are key priorities for PDAC and featured throughout our programming at the annual PDAC Convention.



In 2021, all attendees will have access to a customized virtual platform to navigate through the various exhibit halls, enjoy sessions covering the industry's trending topics, use our matchmaking tool and network with colleagues. Educational sessions and new content will be accessible post-convention for three months.



"The PDAC Convention helps the industry stay connected, which is more important than ever before. We've always been unmatched in our ability to connect attendees to the broader international mining and exploration community and keep them informed of the latest industry news, trends, and developments through our extensive programming. We're excited to continue this iconic and seminal industry event virtually," says Lee.



Attendees will also enjoy the social side of PDAC 2021 with musical acts, exclusive tours, interactive events and more! A variety of engaging entertainment will be showcased throughout the four days of convention.



PDAC 2021 Convention highlights include:



- Keynote Program: learn from experts on commodities, the outlook for minerals, and technology;



- New for 2021! Masterclass Series: exclusive key insights from industry leaders;



- Programs: Indigenous, Capital Markets, Sustainability, Technical and more;



- International Stage: presentations from various global mining jurisdictions;



- Exhibit Halls: meet with 700+ exhibitors from around the world. Browse the exhibits and connect by text chat or video call; and



- Networking: engage through themed networking text and video lounges available each day.



The PDAC 2021 Convention takes place virtually March 8-11.



To view or register for the 2021 PDAC Convention, please visit:

http://www.pdac.ca/convention



Internationally Recognised Conference Sponsors include:



Agnico-Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM)

Barrick Gold Corporation (TSE:ABX)

IAMGOLD Corporation (TSE:IMG)

Pan American Silver Corporation (NASDAQ:PAAS)

BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP)

Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)





About PDAC:



The Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community. With over 7,500 members around the world in all sectors of the mining industry PDAC's mission is to promote a globally-responsible, vibrant and sustainable minerals industry. As the trusted representative of the sector, PDAC encourages best practices in technical, operational, environmental, safety and social performance.





