PDAC 2022 Convention Rescheduled from March to June

01/17/2022 | 02:01pm EST
TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDAC 2022—the world’s premier mineral exploration and mining convention—has been rescheduled to June because of restrictions currently in effect in Ontario which made planning for the March event highly uncertain, announced the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) today.

The PDAC 2022 Convention will take place in person at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from June 13-15 and online from June 28-29.

“The PDAC Convention provides an exciting meeting place for the world’s mineral exploration and mining industry to network, collaborate, learn, have fun and do business in an environment that is open and safe,” says Lisa McDonald, PDAC’s Executive Director. “We understand the importance of being able to offer the complete convention experience to attendees, and moving it from March to June is the best opportunity for us to do that.”

Capacity limits for indoor gatherings and large events were imposed by the Government of Ontario until at least January 26, with uncertainty as to the timing of their removal.

“We could not confidently continue with plans for an in person event in March with so much uncertainty around capacity limits, as it’s just not realistic for us or attendees, especially those travelling from abroad,” adds Ms. McDonald.

The PDAC Convention was originally scheduled in person and online from March 7-11, following a fully online event in 2021.

“The PDAC Convention is a historic and high-profile event for our industry, and moving away from its winter roots was not an easy decision for our board of directors,” says Alex Christopher, PDAC President. “By moving PDAC 2022 to June, we believe we are offering the best chance of success for all of our stakeholders.”

“We look forward to welcoming the world’s mineral exploration and mining industry back to Toronto in a new and warmer season,” adds Mr. Christopher.

The health and safety of attendees remains the top priority for PDAC and directives by government and public health agencies will be followed in all stages of planning for PDAC 2022 in June.

Further details will be shared at pdac.ca/convention as they become available.

Media contact

Kristy Kenny, Senior Manager of Communications
kkenny@pdac.ca

About PDAC

PDAC is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community, an industry that supports 719,000 people in direct and indirect employment, and contributes $106 billion to Canada's GDP every year. Representing over 4,400 members around the world, PDAC's work centers on supporting a competitive, responsible, and sustainable mineral sector.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3807c072-77b1-4ada-84d2-33fbf129cba6


HOT NEWS