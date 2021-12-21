PDH Academy Acquires OphthoQuestions and SunCam

PDH Announces Platform Additions of OphthoQuestions and SunCam

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eden Capital is pleased to announce that PDH Academy, its portfolio company, has completed the acquisitions of OphthoQuestions and SunCam. The acquisitions add market-leading continuing education and test-prep solutions in ophthalmology, podiatry, and engineering to the PDH platform.

PDH Academy provides training in healthcare and specialized trades. PDH helps professionals and companies navigate regulatory training and compliance requirements to ensure success, manage risk, and increase expertise in their fields. With these acquisitions, PDH will be able to empower more customers to pursue their career goals.

OphthoQuestions is a well-respected leader in ophthalmology online test preparation and continuing education and complements PDH's existing eye care offerings. Board Wizards, its podiatry-focused sister company, provides comprehensive board test prep solutions as well as supplemental learning courses.

SunCam has been a global provider of engineering continuing education and training since 2002 and offers convenient online courses for engineers across all disciplines. Through its team of 75 educators, the company has delivered over a half-million hours of training to customers worldwide.

"As PDH looks toward its next stage of growth, we aim to serve our customers by continuing to provide first-rate content in healthcare and specialized trades. Our acquisition of OphthoQuestions and SunCam strengthens our ability to serve our customers in ophthalmology, podiatry and engineering," said Mark Newcomer, Founder of PDH Academy.

Cooley LLP acted as legal advisor to Eden Capital and PDH Academy. Tree Line Capital Partners provided debt financing for the transaction.

For questions or inquiries, please contact Emilie Hunt at 212-588-9000 or at info@edencp.com

About OphthoQuestions and Board Wizards

OphthoQuestions is a comprehensive question bank and testing engine that empowers its users to prepare efficiently and to succeed on their OKAPS, ABO Written Qualifying Exam (WQE), Demonstration of Ophthalmic Cognitive Knowledge (DOCK), FRCOphth examinations, European Board of Ophthalmology Diploma (EBOD) Exam, or International Council of Ophthalmology (ICO) exam. OphthoQuestions maintains a comprehensive bank of up-to-date questions and explanations with answers created by current leaders in the field.

Board Wizards provides comprehensive board review for the ABFAS and ABPM exams. It was created by podiatric physicians who wanted to make studying for podiatric certifying exams as concise and simple as possible. Content is written, vetted, and continuously updated by a team of physicians, healthcare providers, and podiatric surgeons.

For more information, please visit www.ophthoquestions.com and www.boardwizards.com.

About SunCam

SunCam is a continuing education provider for worldwide engineers of all disciplines. Since 2002, SunCam has delivered over a half-million hours of training, providing low-cost, high-quality courses to any computer, smartphone, or tablet that can connect to the internet anywhere on Earth, 24/7/365.

For more information, please visit www.suncam.com.

About PDH Academy

PDH Academy provides regulatory training and certification to professionals and companies in real estate, healthcare, and specialized trades. The mission of PDH Academy is to help professionals start, manage, and advance their careers.

For more information, please visit www.pdhacademy.com.

About Eden Capital

Eden Capital is a sector-focused private equity firm backing leading management teams in education, tech, and business services companies. Eden Capital partners with management teams, owners, founders, and industry experts to invest in small and medium-sized companies featuring proven, scalable business models, a profitable operating history and a sustainable competitive advantage.

For more information, please visit www.edencp.com.

