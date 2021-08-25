PDMI and IDMI Named to 2021 Ohio Best Employer List

Pharmacy Data Management, Inc. (PDMI) and Internet Data Management, Inc. (IDMI) are officially named top employers in Ohio.

PDMI and its sister company IDMI have been named two of Crain Business Insider Magazine’s Best Employers in Ohio. This is the first time PDMI and IDMI were nominated; the companies ranked #19 in the Small Employer category.

“We pride ourselves on caring for our team members; we have outstanding individuals who exemplify our Mission, Vision, and Values both at work and in their communities,” said Doug Wittenauer, CEO. of both companies. “We recognize and appreciate the important work they do consistently and proficiently every day.”

The annual Best Employers in Ohio list was created by Best Companies Group in partnership with Crain’s Cleveland Business and Crain’s Content Studio-Cleveland. Selections are based on employee surveys evaluating workplace policies, practices, philosophies, and systems. There are two employer categories: Small/Medium (15 – 249) and Large (250 or more).

PDMI COO Tom Faloon said, “We are humbled by the outward recognition of the Best Employers award, but what matters most to us is providing an environment of professionalism, growth, and learning while supporting flexible work options to allow our team members to enjoy fulfilling personal lives.”

PDMI’s Strategic Operations Plan supports colleague-based initiatives such as a new learning management system, an expansive employee rewards program, a dedicated Employee Experience Team, and inclusive, skills-based programs and training opportunities.

“Ultimately, the accolades go to a team of whom we could not be prouder. These are the folks who personify the essence of our core values: When we CARE, we win together,” said Wittenauer.

About PDMI

Founded in Poland, Ohio, in 1984, PDMI provides technology and other specialized industry solutions for managing health through prescription drug programs for national and regional health plans, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), hospice organizations, 340B and drug manufacturer assistance programs, and healthcare-related industries. Our IT solutions and expertise as well as our long-standing reputation for offering responsive, compassionate, and consistent customer service set us apart from others in the industry. For more information, please visit pdmi.com.

