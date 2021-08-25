Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PDMI and IDMI Named to 2021 Ohio Best Employer List

08/25/2021 | 01:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pharmacy Data Management, Inc. (PDMI) and Internet Data Management, Inc. (IDMI) are officially named top employers in Ohio.

PDMI and its sister company IDMI have been named two of Crain Business Insider Magazine’s Best Employers in Ohio. This is the first time PDMI and IDMI were nominated; the companies ranked #19 in the Small Employer category.

“We pride ourselves on caring for our team members; we have outstanding individuals who exemplify our Mission, Vision, and Values both at work and in their communities,” said Doug Wittenauer, CEO. of both companies. “We recognize and appreciate the important work they do consistently and proficiently every day.”

The annual Best Employers in Ohio list was created by Best Companies Group in partnership with Crain’s Cleveland Business and Crain’s Content Studio-Cleveland. Selections are based on employee surveys evaluating workplace policies, practices, philosophies, and systems. There are two employer categories: Small/Medium (15 – 249) and Large (250 or more).

PDMI COO Tom Faloon said, “We are humbled by the outward recognition of the Best Employers award, but what matters most to us is providing an environment of professionalism, growth, and learning while supporting flexible work options to allow our team members to enjoy fulfilling personal lives.”

PDMI’s Strategic Operations Plan supports colleague-based initiatives such as a new learning management system, an expansive employee rewards program, a dedicated Employee Experience Team, and inclusive, skills-based programs and training opportunities.

“Ultimately, the accolades go to a team of whom we could not be prouder. These are the folks who personify the essence of our core values: When we CARE, we win together,” said Wittenauer.

About PDMI

Founded in Poland, Ohio, in 1984, PDMI provides technology and other specialized industry solutions for managing health through prescription drug programs for national and regional health plans, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), hospice organizations, 340B and drug manufacturer assistance programs, and healthcare-related industries. Our IT solutions and expertise as well as our long-standing reputation for offering responsive, compassionate, and consistent customer service set us apart from others in the industry. For more information, please visit pdmi.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:31pEMBRACER : Annual Report 2020/2021
PU
01:31pSix Ways to Protect Coffee Growers' Yields and Livelihoods
PU
01:31pMADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS : Danny Meiseles Named Executive Producer, MSG Sports
PU
01:31pTransparency and Accountability Initiative in Serbia
PU
01:31pCARDIFF ONCOLOGY : to Present New Data from Lead Clinical Program in KRAS-mutated Metastatic Colorectal Cancer on September 8, 2021 (Form 8-K)
PU
01:31p1 800 FLOWERS COM : Introduces its Holiday Gifts 2021 Look Book
PU
01:31pRIO TINTO : and Unifor Local 2301 agree to resume negotiations
PU
01:31pPR NEWSWIRE : - End of Day
PR
01:31pU.S. Grain, Soybean Weekly Export Sales Estimates for Aug 19
DJ
01:31pKronos Advanced Technologies Inc Announces Completion of Dogespac Llc Spin-Off
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : Global corporate profits to fall 8% in Q3 after record Q2 - data
2ANALYSIS-INFLATION VS JOBS HOLE: A tradeoff the Fed still hopes to skirt
3ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML N : REPORT OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF ASML HOLDING N.V. HELD ON..
4Warren Buffett's latest shopping spree
5Digital identifiers to help crypto market go mainstream

HOT NEWS