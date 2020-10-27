Log in
PDV Health Consulting : Announces Launch of New Healthcare Consultant Firm

10/27/2020 | 08:43am EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PDV Health Consulting recently announced its official launch. Established by Paul D. Vitale, a healthcare industry leader for over 35 years, PDV Health Consulting (PDVHC) is a new organization that provides expert financial, organizational, and operational support to healthcare organizations, systems, hospitals, medical practices, and agencies. PDVHC gathers a unique, diverse team of expert consultants who help bring innovation and performance enhancement strategies to healthcare organizations worldwide. What differentiates PDVHC is in their execution with a thorough, hands-on approach to everything they do; Paul is there every step of the way with clients through project completion and even afterwards to ensure complete satisfaction. 

PDV Health Consulting's present engagements in New York City include:

  • Overseeing 7 grant projects (Federally Qualified Health Center) that includes the integration of ambulatory care centers for one Brooklyn Health System as part of a transformation project to improve healthcare in north and central Brooklyn. Facilities include Interfaith Medical Center, Brookdale Medical Center and Kingsbrook Medical Center.
  • Management and coordination of a specialty medical village at Kingsbrook Medical Center.
  • Administration of Managed Care contracting, including value-based contracting, and Executive Coaching for Rambaum Family Health.

With a proficiency for the creation and management of board governance, recruitment, policies, and procedures, PDV Health Consulting combines the experience needed to bring about real transformation and sustainability to healthcare organizations. Additionally, unlike other consultancies, PDVHC provides a flexible cost structure that ensures client satisfaction. PDVHC clients include hospitals, health, and ambulatory centers, along with managed care organizations.

"As a past CEO and Executive in Hospitals, Home Care, Managed Care, and Ambulatory Care, I have hired many consulting firms, and although many possess smart, young people, their reports and data were simply adequate," said Paul D. Vitale, President, CEO, and Executive Consultant at PDV Health Consulting. "I have since dreamed of bringing a different kind of consulting to healthcare. At PDV Health Consulting, we have some of the most experienced healthcare executives in the world who can give our clients the hands-on, 24/7 comprehensive work data, coaching, and experience that they need. We are a unique consulting company that focuses on collaboration, execution and remaining with the client until they achieve the best results."

In addition to his 35 years of experience in provider and payer organizations, Paul D. Vitale is a strong advocate for progressive policies, improved accessibility, diversity & inclusion. As a guest speaker at the United Nations on the global opioid epidemic, Vitale showcased his passion for improving outcomes and providing value-based care for underserved populations. Prior to launching PDV Health Consulting, Vitale served for 10 years as President and CEO of Brightpoint Health

The Executive Team:

  • Paul D. Vitale, MPA, FACHE - President, CEO, and PDV Executive Consultant
  • Joan M. Marren, RN, MA, MEd - Consultant, Clinical & Operational Health
  • Dr. Frank Kwakye-Berko - Consultant, Physician/Peer Review/Executive Coaching/Research-Infectious Diseases
  • Dr. Alan Abrams - Consultant, Hospital Operations/Geriatric Programs/Managed Care
  • Sam Heller - Consultant, Executive Finance
  • Andrew Anello - Consultant, Strategic Planning/Practice Management/Operational Assessments/Business Development/Program Implementation
  • Dr. Francine Cournos - Consultant, Mental & Behavioral Health; Speaker & Author
  • Lisa DeRoché - Consultant, Human Resources/Organizational Development/Diversity & Inclusion
  • Afua Kwakye-Berko - Consultant, Project Management

PDV Health Consulting Services:

Mergers & Acquisitions | Ambulatory Care / Hospital / FQHC | Hospital Operations | Home Care | Healthcare Business Development | Managed Care | Executive Coaching | Organizational Culture | Population Health Strategy | Motivational Presenter | Trainin

For more information, visit www.pdvhealth.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter.

Media Contact:
Ivy Ching, 732.857.6971, 257453@email4pr.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pdv-health-consulting-announces-launch-of-new-healthcare-consultant-firm-301160161.html

SOURCE PDV Health Consulting

© PRNewswire 2020

