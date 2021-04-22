PDVSA's refining boost leaves crude exports short of blendstocks -sources

CARACAS, April 22 (Reuters) - Venezuela's state oil company
PDVSA is increasingly using its limited output of
medium and light crude for refining, resulting in shortages for
blending operations to produce exportable grades, seven people
close to the matter said.
Petroleos de Venezuela typically utilizes most of the
country's lightest crude production for blending operations for
crude from the Orinoco Oil Belt, one of the world's largest
oilfields by reserves.
But in the wake of debilitating, months-long shortages of
motor fuels last year, PDVSA has increased refining output, and
its refineries use light crudes as their principal feedstock.
That has prompted an output cut of its flagship crude grade
for exports, Merey 16, which is produced by mixing tar-like
extra heavy crude from the Orinoco belt with naphtha for
transportation, and then diluted with lighter oil to be
exported.
A drop in crude shipments, Venezuela's main export, would be
a blow to government revenue. But gasoline sales have generated
substantial revenue for PDVSA since it started pricing the fuel
in dollars last year, winding back years of generous subsidies.
PDVSA's reliance on Mesa 30 and Santa Barbara crudes from
eastern Monagas state as diluents has grown since U.S. sanctions
imposed in early 2019, aimed at ousting President Nicolas
Maduro, cut off the company's supply of imported naphtha.
PDVSA used that imported naphtha to produce another
exportable grade, diluted crude oil (DCO), but in the wake of
sanctions, it has depended more on light crudes to produce Merey
16.
"They need to distribute the production between the
refineries and blending in the Belt," one industry
source said on the condition of anonymity, adding that light
crude production was around 160,000 barrels per day (bpd).
"There is not enough for both."
Neither PDVSA nor Venezuela's oil ministry responded to
requests for comment.
Venezuela had boosted crude output to some 525,000 bpd in
March, according to figures it provided to OPEC, allowing it to
export 690,323 bpd. While both figures were well below
pre-sanctions levels, they represented a continued recovery on
both fronts from mid-2020 lows.
But in mid-April, the Orinoco belt was producing just
190,000 bpd, down from 286,000 bpd as recently as January,
according to documents seen by Reuters, a drop which three of
the sources attributed to the dwindling availability of
diluents.
As of April 18, stocks of naphtha, Santa Barbara and Mesa 30
crudes at the Jose port, where PDVSA stores most of its
diluents, were at only 1.01 million barrels, versus 2.3 million
in mid-January.
The drop came as PDVSA resumed gasoline output at its
187,000 bpd Puerto La Cruz refinery for the first time in years,
while maintaining fuel output relatively stable at its Cardon
and Amuay refineries.
PDVSA does not publish figures on fuel production, but
sources consulted by Reuters estimated that Cardon and Amuay
together were processing 230,000 bpd of crude to produce around
60,000 bpd each of gasoline and diesel, and that Puerto La Cruz
was producing between 14,000-18,000 bpd of gasoline and
9,000-20,000 bpd of diesel last week, before a power outage
halted output at Puerto La Cruz over the weekend.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen in Caracas and Marianna Parraga in
Mexico City
Additional reporting by Mircely Guanipa in Maracay, Venezuela
and Deisy Buitrago in Caracas
Editing by Marguerita Choy)