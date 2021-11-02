Log in
PEMCO Mutual Insurance Named One of America's Best Insurance Companies 2022 by Forbes

11/02/2021 | 12:51pm EDT
The Seattle-based insurer ranks #1 in the auto insurance category

Recently, PEMCO Mutual Insurance announced it was named one of America’s Best Insurance Companies for 2022 by Forbes. The Seattle-based insurer was one of only 90 insurance companies across the nation to be recognized by the publication on its inaugural list of top-performing insurers, and it ranked first in the auto insurance category, ahead of several national carriers, based on customer feedback.

“The secret force behind this recognition is our people,” said PEMCO CEO Stan McNaughton. “For over 70 years, PEMCO’s approach to serving the Northwest has been developing authentic and enduring relationships with our customers and with the communities we live and serve in. Being recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Insurance Companies 2022 is a direct reflection and result of all of our employees, in every department -- and of our community agents -- continuously meeting evolving customer needs and preferences and ensuring a remarkable customer experience.”

To develop its America’s Best Insurance Companies list, Forbes partnered with Statista, a consumer data company, and surveyed more than 16,000 policyholders across the U.S. to gather feedback on their current insurer. The company evaluated 4,200 insurance carriers based on eight key metrics, including overall satisfaction and whether customers would recommend their insurer to family and friends.

PEMCO ranked number one by scoring top marks within the auto insurance category for likelihood to recommend; general satisfaction; financial advice; customer service; price/performance ratio; transparency; and damage/benefit ratio.

Out of the more than 4,200 insurance companies that offer property and casualty, life and annuity or health insurance, only 90 companies were awarded across seven categories. These categories included auto, homeowners, renters, term life, permanent life, dental and pet insurance.

Along with PEMCO Insurance, 90 total insurers – many with national reach including USAA, Nationwide, GEICO, Progressive and State Farm – that offer auto, homeowners, renters, term life, permanent life, dental and pet insurance were recognized. PEMCO’s Pet Insurance by Pets Best also ranked fifth in pet insurance.

To learn more about PEMCO Insurance, please visit www.pemco.com.

About PEMCO Mutual Insurance

PEMCO Mutual Insurance is the Defender of Your Northwest, providing auto, home, renters and boat coverage. Named by Forbes as one of America’s Best Insurance Companies 2022 with the #1 ranking in Auto, we are consistently recognized for outstanding service, employee expertise and social impact. Our Mutual Good programs raise the achievement levels for youth in education; build stronger, greener communities; and increase safety at home, on the road and at play. Our mission: Free our communities to worry less and live more. To learn more, visit www.pemco.com.


HOT NEWS