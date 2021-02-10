PEN DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Alerts Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Penumbra, Inc. – PEN
02/10/2021 | 10:27am EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) between August 3, 2020 and December 15, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).
If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the March 16, 2021 DEADLINE. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.
According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that- the Jet 7 Xtra Flex had known design defects that made it unsafe for its normal use; Penumbra did not adequately address the risk of Jet 7 Xtra Flex causing serious injury and deaths, which had in fact already occurred; the Jet 7 Xtra Flex was likely to be recalled due to its safety issues; and as a result, Penumbra’s public statements as set forth in the complaint were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.
