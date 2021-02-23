Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PEN INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Encourages Penumbra, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important March 16 Deadline – PEN

02/23/2021 | 05:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) between August 3, 2020 and December 15, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important March 16, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Penumbra securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Penumbra class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2003.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 16, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Jet 7 Xtra Flex had known design defects that made it unsafe for its normal use; (2) Penumbra did not adequately address the risk of Jet 7 Xtra Flex causing serious injury and deaths, which had in fact already occurred; (3) the Jet 7 Xtra Flex was likely to be recalled due to its safety issues; and (4) as a result, Penumbra’s public statements as set forth in the complaint were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Penumbra class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2003.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

        Laurence Rosen, Esq.
        Phillip Kim, Esq.
        The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
        275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
        New York, NY 10016
        Tel: (212) 686-1060
        Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
        Fax: (212) 202-3827
        lrosen@rosenlegal.com
        pkim@rosenlegal.com
        cases@rosenlegal.com
        www.rosenlegal.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:20pSOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:20pPENUMBRA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-K)
AQ
05:20pAUTOWEB, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:20pDrone Delivery Canada Announces Investor Relations Campaign
NE
05:18pEPIZYME : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
05:18pHOWMET AEROSPACE : ARCONIC CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
05:18pESPERION THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
05:18pUTZ BRANDS : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
05:18pOWL ROCK CAPITAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:18pAUDITOR DISAGREES WITH EBIX; INVESTOR LAWSUIT PENDING : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ebix, Inc.
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Stocks rebound on Powell policy remarks, oil gains
2DOW JONES 30 : S&P 500, Dow close higher in late session turnaround
3Tesla rival Lucid Motors to go public in $24-billion mega SPAC deal
4PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS : PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras shares slump as Brazil's ..
5Facebook 'refriends' Australia after changes to media laws

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ