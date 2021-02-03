Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PEN INVESTOR NOTICE: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Penumbra, Inc. – PEN

02/03/2021 | 03:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE PEN) from August 3, 2020 through December 15, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Penumbra, Inc. investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the class action, go here or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the Jet 7 Xtra Flex had known design defects that made it unsafe for its normal use; Penumbra did not adequately address the risk of Jet 7 Xtra Flex causing serious injury and deaths, which had in fact already occurred; the Jet 7 Xtra Flex was likely to be recalled due to its safety issues; and as a result, Penumbra’s public statements as set forth in the complaint were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 16, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.
-------------------------------

Contact:
Vik Pawar, Esq.
Pawar Law Group
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1410
New York, NY 10007
Tel: (917) 261-2277
Fax: (212) 571-0938
info@pawarlawgroup.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:40pCOMMERZBANK : resolves new strategy until 2024 -2-
DJ
03:40pCOMMERZBANK : resolves new strategy until 2024
DJ
03:40pCOMMERZBANK : resolves new strategy until 2024
EQ
03:39pRegrow Announces Strategic Advisory Board Composed of Technology and Cannabis Experts
GL
03:39pCorn Rises as Funds Return to Buying Grains
DJ
03:39pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. crude hits one-year highs after U.S. stock drawdown
RE
03:38pPRESS RELEASE : Commerzbank resolves new strategy -2-
DJ
03:38pDEUTSCHE BANK : DB USA Corporation U.S. Liquidity Coverage Ratio Disclosures Q4 2020
PU
03:38pPRESS RELEASE : Commerzbank resolves new strategy until 2024
DJ
03:38pCOMMERZBANK : resolves new strategy until 2024
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Swings in some Reddit favorites ease; Yellen eyes stock volatility
2Elon Musk's banter with Robinhood CEO triggers stampede for Clubhouse app
3BP PLC : BP : Buy rating from Credit Suisse
4Bezos to give Amazon reins to cloud boss Jassy as sales rocket past $100 billion
5Ant Group reaches deal with China regulators on restructuring - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ