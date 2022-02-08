PENTA Announces Integrations with XOi Technologies, REQUORDIT and Avalara

PENTA’s integrations with XOi, REQUORDIT and Avalara provide customers seamless usage, increased efficiency, greater accuracy and further improve the overall customer experience.

Brookfield, WI, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its foundational goal to continually provide its customers with increased value and services, PENTA Technologies, Inc. announced partnerships with XOi Technologies, REQUORDIT and Avalara (NYSE:AVLR). Partnerships allow customers to have a seamless experience of different software systems for their businesses while using PENTA software, and the addition of partnerships brings added efficiency, accuracy and an overall improvement to the customer experience.



“At PENTA, our goal is to keep finding innovative solutions and technologies to get customers to the top in their industries. XOi Technologies, REQUORDIT and Avalara are a great fit for PENTA, and we’re excited to integrate with these partners. PENTA looks forward to continuing the improvement of software solutions in the coming years,” explains Bill Wagner, President at PENTA Technologies, Inc.



XOi Technologies & PENTA



XOi allows customers to capture critical job-site photos and videos and then shares that information with customers immediately through the PENTA and XOi integration.



Customers see a myriad of benefits with XOi, including but not limited to an increase in the number of service requests completed, an increase in average revenue per service request and a decrease in the number of second truck rolls. The PENTA and XOi integration offers opportunities for increased labor productivity, and the tools from this integration bring efficiency, transparency and expertise to customer job sites.



“With immediate, easy-to-navigate access to XOi’s visual documentation and real-time remote video support as well as PENTA’s comprehensive enterprise technology, contractors will have the end-to-end solution they need,” shares Aaron Salow, Founder and CEO of XOi Technologies.



REQUORDIT & PENTA



REQUORDIT's OnBase integration with PENTA offers a selection of expert resources to assist customers while using the software, increases customer utilization and offers custom-workflow creation and support that increases content-management efficiency and reduces manual errors. These changes will further improve the customer experience and will provide additional order and validity for customers, giving them the best software solutions for their business.



“The REQUORDIT and PENTA partnership is a great combination of quality people and amazing technology solution. REQUORDIT’s 20+ years of experience in maximizing human potential through process automation combined with PENTA’s extensive platform provides a perfect match for our joint clients. PENTA and REQUORDIT clients now get industry leading technology and service offerings for their business needs for improving AP, AR, HR, and beyond,” explains David Wilding, VP of Sales and Marketing at REQUORDIT.



Avalara AvaTax & PENTA



PENTA’s integration with Avalara’s AvaTax provides a host of benefits for PENTA customers, including enhanced precision and productivity. Customers can now calculate sales and use tax in the AP Invoice & Credit Memo Entry and Purchase Orders screens. This integration allows for further precision with Avalara’s address validation and for the Purchase Orders when customers enter taxable items.



Avalara provides up-to-date tax rates for existing jurisdictions, and PENTA calls Avalara to verify address validity and to prevent calculation exceptions and inaccuracies in AP. The integration allows for seamless usage, greater validity and increased effectiveness to become part of the customer experience.



Greg Chapman, senior vice president of global partnerships and channels at Avalara says, "PENTA understands the needs of its customers, and their PENTA ERP offering reduces complexity for their customers in many ways. We understand that digitization of business processes is not an option, it is essential; we are proud to offer fast, accurate and easy tax compliance solutions to our shared customers."



PENTA strives to bring the best technologies to its customers, and these integrations connect customers to industry-leading systems that will better the overall user experience. PENTA looks forward to further improving the industry by working with world-class partners and by continuing to invest in innovative solutions to create growth opportunities for the construction industry.



Visit the website to learn more about PENTA’s partners.



About PENTA Technologies, Inc.

PENTA Technologies develops enterprise construction software and point solutions that help construction, service and engineering enterprises increase productivity. From the job site to the corner office, PENTA's complete suite of software applications helps construction businesses manage their field-labor force and eliminate paper-based field reporting. With integrated multi-company financials, projects, service, labor and equipment to analytics, document imaging, workflow and mobile field software, PENTA helps ensure that engineering and construction firms’ best practices are leveraged more consistently across their organizations to help them do what they do — even better. Learn more about Penta Technologies at www.penta.com.



About XOi Technologies

XOi’s software solution enables technicians to capture job site information and utilize data insights to make more informed business decisions. As a complete system of record and enablement, the cloud-based mobile app standardizes and documents all technician activity that occurs on the job - ensuring work quality and completion. Visit www.xoi.io for more information.



About REQUORDIT | Maximize Human Potential

At REQUORDIT, we empower digital transformation by connecting with people, processes, and information. We have been offering solutions in the construction industry for 10+ years with 100% of our customers expanding their initially deployed solution with additional applications and benefits. REQUORDIT works as a technology advocate for our various industries with a unique focus on the construction industry, providing easy-to-use solutions that increase efficiency via software automation. Not only can we tailor solutions to meet a broad set of requirements, but we also provide consulting services to help maximize, automate, and streamline your technology investment to obtain astonishing results. REQUORDIT offers an extended variety of on-premises and cloud-based solutions, services, and technologies. With an emphasis on AP invoice process automation, OCR capture, document management, business process automation, and records management using our extensive knowledge of the construction field.



About Avalara, Inc.

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Brazil, Europe, and India. More information at avalara.com.

Attachment