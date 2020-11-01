Log in
PEPANZ Petroleum Exploration and Production Asso : welcomes new and returning Ministers

11/01/2020 | 11:10pm EST

The reappointment of Hon Dr Megan Woods as Minister of Energy and Resources has been welcomed by the Petroleum Exploration and Production Association of New Zealand (PEPANZ).

'Dr Woods is an extremely diligent and well-informed Minister with a strong commitment to creating a resilient, inclusive, prosperous and sustainable society,' says PEPANZ Chief Executive John Carnegie.

'There are big challenges ahead as we transition to a lower emissions economy while at the same time ensuring we keep jobs and export industries here in New Zealand.

'Getting this right is now more important than ever. Together we need to develop evidence-based policies to encourage the investment required to effectively transition, while retaining our social and economic resilience in the face of the biggest challenges we have faced in living memories. These are the issues we will be discussing in our post-election briefing to be released soon.

'There is much to do and we look forward to working with the Government to ensure all New Zealanders continue to have access to affordable, reliable and sustainable energy as we move towards a lower emissions world.

'Congratulations also to re-appointed Environment Minister David Parker and new Conservation Minister Kiri Allan. We are also pleased to continue working with Climate Change Minister James Shaw who has done an excellent job building consensus and support for the transition.'

Disclaimer

PEPANZ - Petroleum Exploration and Production Association New Zealand published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 04:09:02 UTC

