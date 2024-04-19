PEPSICO SAYS TESLA SEMI PLANS CAN SHIFT WHEN TECHNOLOGY AND THE NEED TO ESTABLISH INFRASTRUCTURE IS INVOLVED - SPOKESPERSON
Stock Market News in real time
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|173.9 USD
|+0.94%
|+3.58%
|237B
|146.4 USD
|-2.32%
|-14.00%
|478B
Wheat Futures Rise on Weather-Related Short-Covering -- Daily Grain Highlights
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Friday at 3 PM ET
Wall St indexes split, Treasuries dip amid earnings, geopolitical crosscurrents
Tesla Semi trucks in short supply for PepsiCo as its rivals use competing EV big rigs
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Bank Of America, Netflix, Nike, Ulta Beauty, Doordash...
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News in real time
- Economy
- Pepsico Says Tesla Semi Plans Can Shift When Technology And The…