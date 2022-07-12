PERNOD SAYS IN STATEMENT IN DIALOGUE WITH INDIAN AUTHO…

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Quality stocks
Momentum stocks
ESG stocks
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued stocks
Investment Themes
Smart City
In Vino Veritas
The future of mobility
Robotics
The Golden Age of Video Games
The SPAC
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
The future of mobility
Robotics
Strategic Metals
Smart City
Europe's family businesses
Hydrogen
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
PERNOD SAYS IN STATEMENT IN DIALOGUE WITH INDIAN AUTHO…
07/12/2022 | 02:31am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
EXCLUSIVE-PERNOD SAYS IN STATEMENT IN DIALOGUE WITH INDIAN AUTHORITIES TO RESOLVE TAX MATTER
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:38a
U.S., Japan agree to address Ukraine war-driven FX volatility, economic challenges
RE
02:37a
Australian shares subdued as investors await U.S. inflation data
RE
02:35a
Rupee settlement will help India trade with Russia, Iran and S.Asian neighbours - experts
RE
02:34a
ELON MUSK
: It's time for Trump to 'sail into the sunset,' says Musk
RE
02:33a
MORNING BID-Goodbye Goldilocks
RE
02:31a
Britain's Labour to put forward no confidence motion on Tuesday -source
RE
02:31a
Pernod says in statement in dialogue with indian autho…
RE
02:31a
Pernod told india pm modi’s office last year ever-las…
RE
02:31a
Pernod ricard has put fresh india investments on hold…
RE
02:30a
U.s., japan emphasize need for coordination to ensure fair burde…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Bill Ackman's Pershing Square to return $4 billion to investors
2
Dentsu : Invests in IDN Media, a Media Platform Company for Millennials..
3
Asian stocks fall to two-year low, euro nears par with dollar on growth..
4
UK retailers see biggest squeeze since pandemic as inflation bites - BR..
5
Enagas aims to invest $4.7 billion by 2030
More news
HOT NEWS
PLIANT THERAPEUTICS,.
+159.01%
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Positive Safety and Efficacy Data from Phase 2a INTEGRIS-IPF Clinical Trial of PLN-74809 in Patients with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis
ITERUM THERAPEUTICS .
+40.42%
Iterum Therapeutics Shares Higher After FDA Agreement
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDIN.
-9.37%
China Tech Stocks Fall After Beijing Fines Alibaba, Tencent
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS .
-4.25%
TSX falls as telecom uncertainty adds to investor gloom
DYE & DURHAM LIMITED
-4.81%
Australia's Link says it can't recommend Dye & Durham's revised $1.6 billion offer
CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V.
-2.73%
Mexico's Cemex acquires majority stake in German aggregates producer
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave