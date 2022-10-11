Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

PERU'S CENTRAL BANK PLACES CURRENCY SWAP OF 740 MLN SOLES…

10/11/2022 | 02:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PERU'S CENTRAL BANK PLACES CURRENCY SWAP OF 740 MLN SOLES


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
03:03pIMF's Gopinath: Poorer nations do face big debt challenges
RE
03:01pSpot silver falls over 3%…
RE
03:01pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 2.50% to Settle at $6.5960 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:58pFactbox-Ticking bomb: The risks the IMF sees to financial stability
RE
02:57pMexico pursuing EU deal to locally produce vaccines, meds
RE
02:56pBank of England's Bailey tells pension funds they have 3 days to rebalance
RE
02:54pColumbia Threadneedle suspends dealing in UK fund to restore liquidity
RE
02:52pIf Taiwan is safe, supply chains will be safe, says Taiwan minister
RE
02:49pMany U.S. drivers treat partially automated cars as self-driving -study
RE
02:47pIMF warns of slowing growth, rising market risks as finance officials meet
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Coca-Cola, Constellation Brands, Ferrari, Meta..
2U.S. banks seen building $5 billion in reserves as recession risks grow
3Volkswagen: stabilization period over for Porsche IPO
4Eni : begins providing additional deliveries of LNG to the Panigaglia t..
5Taiwan again raises cost of shorting stocks to help stabilise market

HOT NEWS