PERU'S CENTRAL BANK PLACES CURRENCY SWAP OF 740 MLN SOLES…

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Indexes
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Cryptocurrencies
Sector News
Economic Calendar
Financial Calendar
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Equities Analysis
Index Analysis
Forex Analysis
Commodity Analysis
Cryptocurrencies analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Undervalued stocks
Quality stocks
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Momentum stocks
Investment Themes
Luxury
The Vegan Market
Let's all cycle!
Smart City
US Basketball
Europe's family businesses
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
In Vino Veritas
Boats
Robotics
Ageing Population
Artificial Intelligence
The SPAC
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
Our subscriptions
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
News
All News
Companies
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Sectors
PERU'S CENTRAL BANK PLACES CURRENCY SWAP OF 740 MLN SOLES…
10/11/2022 | 02:41pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
PERU'S CENTRAL BANK PLACES CURRENCY SWAP OF 740 MLN SOLES
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
03:03p
IMF's Gopinath: Poorer nations do face big debt challenges
RE
03:01p
Spot silver falls over 3%…
RE
03:01p
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 2.50% to Settle at $6.5960 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:58p
Factbox-Ticking bomb: The risks the IMF sees to financial stability
RE
02:57p
Mexico pursuing EU deal to locally produce vaccines, meds
RE
02:56p
Bank of England's Bailey tells pension funds they have 3 days to rebalance
RE
02:54p
Columbia Threadneedle suspends dealing in UK fund to restore liquidity
RE
02:52p
If Taiwan is safe, supply chains will be safe, says Taiwan minister
RE
02:49p
Many U.S. drivers treat partially automated cars as self-driving -study
RE
02:47p
IMF warns of slowing growth, rising market risks as finance officials meet
RE
Latest news "Economy"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Analyst recommendations: Coca-Cola, Constellation Brands, Ferrari, Meta..
2
U.S. banks seen building $5 billion in reserves as recession risks grow
3
Volkswagen: stabilization period over for Porsche IPO
4
Eni : begins providing additional deliveries of LNG to the Panigaglia t..
5
Taiwan again raises cost of shorting stocks to help stabilise market
More news
HOT NEWS
LYFT, INC.
-11.98%
Uber, Lyft slump as U.S. proposal on workers a potential blow to gig economy
AMGEN INC.
+6.09%
Dow, S&P 500 rise after recent losses; investors prepare for inflation, earnings data
GENIUS GROUP LIMITED
-12.25%
Certain Share Options of Genius Group Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 11-OCT-2022.
CANOPY GROWTH CORPOR.
-15.14%
TSX slides to mid-July lows on recession fears
AGF MANAGEMENT LIMIT.
-2.77%
AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for
CANADIAN NATIONAL RA.
-0.86%
CN Rail, union conclude arbitration; some workers to get higher pay
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave