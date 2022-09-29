Advanced search
PERU'S CENTRAL BANK SELLS 10 MLN DOLLARS AT AN AVERAGE EXCHANGE…
09/29/2022 | 02:47pm EDT
PERU'S CENTRAL BANK SELLS 10 MLN DOLLARS AT AN AVERAGE EXCHANGE RATE OF /3.9870 SOLES PER DOLLAR
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:12p
Disney to reopen theme parks on Friday
RE
03:10p
Canada's Enbridge buys U.S. green power firm Tri Global
RE
03:09p
Meta Platforms pauses hiring, warns of restructuring - Bloomberg News
RE
03:06p
Colombia central bank hikes borrowing costs to 10%, raises 2022 GDP estimate
RE
03:06p
U.S. House votes to approve antitrust bill
RE
03:06p
Bill to raise antitrust fees for biggest mergers, strengthen sta…
RE
03:03p
Man accused of posing as federal agent appears poised to enter a plea -court filing
RE
03:02p
Colombia central bank hikes borrowing costs to 10%, raises 2022 GDP estimate
RE
03:01p
Florida farmers scramble to reach cattle after Hurricane Ian
RE
03:01p
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 1.16% to Settle at $6.8740 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Porsche to debut amid market tumult in historic IPO
2
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway buys 5.99 million more Occidental shares
3
VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
4
U.S. weekly jobless claims fall; second-quarter GDP unrevised
5
Rational AG raises sales revenue and profit forecast for 2022
More news
HOT NEWS
ALTUS POWER, INC.
-24.77%
Altus Power Shares Drop After Secondary Stock Offering Prices
PELOTON INTERACTIVE,.
-16.57%
Peloton to sell bikes, treadmills at Dick's Sporting Goods stores
APPLE INC.
-6.07%
Wall Street sell-off accelerates after brief respite
TRICON RESIDENTIAL I.
-3.95%
TRICON RESIDENTIAL INC. : Ex-dividend day for
BLACKBERRY LIMITED
-3.94%
Shanghai Dayin Technology Co.,Ltd. Selects BlackBerry Limited to Develop Acoustic Solutions for Great Wall Motors' Premium, Next-Generation Vehicles
TRANSCONTINENTAL INC.
-2.62%
TRANSCONTINENTAL INC. : Ex-dividend day for
More news
