Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

PERU'S ECONOMY WILL RETURN TO GROWTH "POSSIBLY IN FEBRUARY OR MARCH" OF 2021 - ECONOMY MINISTER

12/07/2020 | 04:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PERU'S ECONOMY WILL RETURN TO GROWTH "POSSIBLY IN FEBRUARY OR MARCH" OF 2021 - ECONOMY MINISTER


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:26pDespite Biden pledge, coronavirus bill in Congress now may be all Americans get
RE
04:21pPeru economy minister says prospects for growth in 2021 looking up
RE
04:21pPeru maintains projection of 12% contraction in gdp for 2020 - economy minister
RE
04:21pPeru fiscal deficit expected at 8.8% of gdp in 2020, versus previous prediction of 10% of gdp, boosted by reviving economy - economy minister
RE
04:21pPeru gdp expected to have contracted 5.8% in each october and november, and likely to fall 3% in december - economy minister
RE
04:20pPeru's economy will return to growth "possibly in february or march" of 2021 - economy minister
RE
04:20pPeru economy minister waldo mendoza says he expects to raise 2021 growth forecast of 10%
RE
04:19pAFBF AMERICAN FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : Standing Up for Dairy Farmers
PU
04:16pELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk moves private foundation to Texas
RE
04:13pNasdaq closes at record high as growth names get a lift
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLIED ENERGETICS, INC. : Airbnb plans to raise price target range for IPO - source
2Mastercard to investigate allegations against Pornhub
3Nasdaq closes at record high as growth names get a lift
4Stocks retreat as virus restrictions increase; sterling weakens
5ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : kicks off disposal plan with nuclear instrument sale

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ