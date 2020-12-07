PERU'S ECONOMY WILL RETURN TO GROWTH "POSSIBLY IN FEBRUARY OR MARCH" OF 2021 - ECONOMY MINISTER

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Canada
Deutschland
France
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
United Kingdom
United States
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Green Energie
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
French state ownership
Education
Water
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Green Energie
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
French state ownership
Education
Water
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
News
>
Economy & Forex
News : Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
PERU'S ECONOMY WILL RETURN TO GROWTH "POSSIBLY IN FEBRUARY OR MARCH" OF 2021 - ECONOMY MINISTER
12/07/2020 | 04:20pm EST
Send by mail :
Last Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
PERU'S ECONOMY WILL RETURN TO GROWTH "POSSIBLY IN FEBRUARY OR MARCH" OF 2021 - ECONOMY MINISTER
© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:26p
Despite Biden pledge, coronavirus bill in Congress now may be all Americans get
RE
04:21p
Peru economy minister says prospects for growth in 2021 looking up
RE
04:21p
Peru maintains projection of 12% contraction in gdp for 2020 - economy minister
RE
04:21p
Peru fiscal deficit expected at 8.8% of gdp in 2020, versus previous prediction of 10% of gdp, boosted by reviving economy - economy minister
RE
04:21p
Peru gdp expected to have contracted 5.8% in each october and november, and likely to fall 3% in december - economy minister
RE
04:20p
Peru's economy will return to growth "possibly in february or march" of 2021 - economy minister
RE
04:20p
Peru economy minister waldo mendoza says he expects to raise 2021 growth forecast of 10%
RE
04:19p
AFBF AMERICAN FARM BUREAU FEDERATION
: Standing Up for Dairy Farmers
PU
04:16p
ELON MUSK
: Tesla's Musk moves private foundation to Texas
RE
04:13p
Nasdaq closes at record high as growth names get a lift
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
APPLIED ENERGETICS, INC.
: Airbnb plans to raise price target range for IPO - source
2
Mastercard to investigate allegations against Pornhub
3
Nasdaq closes at record high as growth names get a lift
4
Stocks retreat as virus restrictions increase; sterling weakens
5
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
: ROLLS ROYCE : kicks off disposal plan with nuclear instrument sale
More news
HOT NEWS
ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTIC.
+6.83%
Bayer accelerates cell and gene therapy drive with Atara deal
MEDICAL MARIJUANA IN.
+11.11%
Lasting high? Cannabis industry aims to build on Thanksgiving rush
J. C. PENNEY COMPANY.
+39.16%
J C Penney : retail and operating assets to exit Chapter 11
LEPIDICO LIMITED
+12.50%
Lepidico : UK-based Cornish Lithium to accelerate Trelavour hard rock lithium project
JAPFA LTD.
+4.55%
Japfa in $236 mln deal with buyout funds for Indonesian dairy business
MCCARTHY & STONE PLC
+3.45%
McCarthy & Stone : Homebuilder McCarthy & Stone gets valuation boost from increased final offer
More news
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
Best of des tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave