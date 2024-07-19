PERU SOL CURRENCY MOVES -0.32% TO CLOSE AT 3.752/3.756 SOLES PER DOLLAR
Nymex Overview : Crude-Oil and Refined Product Futures Take a Step Back -- OPIS
The Week in Oil : Crude Struggles for Direction Amid U.S. Rate Cut Bets, Chinese Demand Concerns
CrowdStrike breaks world record for blue screens
CrowdStrike is reportedly at the center of a major computer glitch affecting Microsoft and a host of its customers worldwide. Numerous applications have ground to a halt, leading to the freezing of high-risk activities such as air traffic in certain areas.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Bank of America, Pepsico, Apple, Chewy, Eli Lilly...
Canadian crude exports from US Gulf Coast fall only slightly despite TMX startup
Nigeria's consumer watchdog fines Meta $220 million for violating local consumer, data laws
