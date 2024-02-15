PERU SOL CURRENCY MOVES +0.90% TO CLOSE AT 3.840/3.840 SOLES PER DOLLAR
Fed Chair Powell to give Congress monetary policy update in early March
Corn, soy futures set new three-year lows as US forecasts hefty supplies
NYMEX Overview : Crude Regains Momentum, Refined Product are Modestly Higher -- OPIS
Blinken says Russia-related national security threat not an active capability
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Coinbase, Comcast, Eli Lilly, Nvidia, Uber...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
European banks and their $1.5 trillion commercial property headache
US retail sales fall sharply in January; weekly jobless claims decline