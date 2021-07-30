Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

PERUVIAN CURRENCY DECLINES SHARPLY DESPITE CENTRAL BANK SELLING $293 MLN TO STEM FALL

07/30/2021 | 02:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PERUVIAN CURRENCY DECLINES SHARPLY DESPITE CENTRAL BANK SELLING $293 MLN TO STEM FALL


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16pEntergy seeks to build natgas/hydrogen power plant in Texas
RE
03:14pDow Jones Industrial Average : U.S. stocks slip on Amazon disappointment, dollar bounces
RE
03:03pU.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract
RE
02:50pWalmart to require masks for some U.S. retail workers, vaccinations for corporate staff
RE
02:50pWalmart to require masks for some U.S. retail workers, vaccinations for corporate staff
RE
02:46pPeruvian currency declines sharply despite central bank selling $293 mln to stem fall
RE
02:46pPeruvian sol ends down 3.6% at record closing low of 4.068 per dollar in lima markets
RE
02:39pRobinhood turns higher on day after weak debut; Cathie Wood's Ark buys 1.3 million shares
RE
02:35pDebt ceiling, issuance cuts in focus for Treasury refunding
RE
02:33pFDA, Under Pressure, Plans To Accelerate Review Of Pfizer’s Covid-19 Vaccine For Full Approval - Stat News
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Robinhood closes at $34.82 in grim stock market debut
2TENCENT, ALIBABA, DIDI: Beijing takes control
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : sales growth slows in tame start to Jassy's tenure as CEO
4DJ INDUSTRIAL : DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE : U.S. stocks slip on Amazon disappointment, dollar bounces
5GLENCORE PLC : GLENCORE : Half-Year Production Report 2021

HOT NEWS