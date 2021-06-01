Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PESA Corporation Announces Closing of Rights Offering

06/01/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2021) -  PESA Corporation ("PESA") is pleased to announce that the rights offering previously announced on April 19, 2021 and amended on May 3, 2021 has closed with a total of 19,332,346 common shares subscribed at a subscription price of $0.05 per share for the gross proceeds of $966,617.30.

PESA Executive Chairman Howard Sutton commented, "The new funds will be used to support the development and working capital to deliver the most secure mission critical cybersecure IP video distribution platform."

PESA issued a total of 15,987,137 shares under the basic subscription privilege, and an additional 3,345,209 shares under the additional subscription privilege. After the rights offering, total outstanding common shares of PESA increased from 30,733,825 to 50,066,171 shares. Total insider's shares increased from 4,390,882 shares to 7,152,055 shares, representing 14.3% of the issued and outstanding shares and remain the same percentage of total ownership as prior the rights offering. To the knowledge of PESA, no person became an insider of PESA as a result of the rights offering.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes "forward-looking information," as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, discussion of financial results or the outlook for the business, risks associated with its financial results and stability, the rights offering, use of funds, maintaining adequate working capital and raising further capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements concerning anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking information is inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and represent the Company's judgement as of the date of this new release, and the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information.

About PESA:

PESA is a leading supplier of cybersecure live video distribution solutions to the government, professional and broadcast market. As a leading innovator in securing IP low latency and high resolution capability from source to glass, PESA is used in zero trust environments that require mission critical performance.

Contact Information:

PESA Corporation

Ricky Ng
CFO and VP of Finance
Tel: +1 905-752-3700 x 203
Email: rng@pesa.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86109


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pCANNAE  : 2020 ESG Report
PU
05:59pCLOUDBERRY CLEAN ENERGY AS  : A | Key information regarding potential Repair Issue
AQ
05:57pCERTIVE  : Announces New Hospital Client and Quarterly Results
PU
05:57pTHIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA  : - Disclosure of Large Shareholdings
AQ
05:56pSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates BCEI, UFS, ALTA, VER, MNR; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
PR
05:55pBANCO DO BRASIL S A  : to replace CEO at insurance unit BB Seguridade - Valor
RE
05:55pTwo Trading Methods to be Available in Asia Broadband's Upcoming Proprietary Crypto Exchange...
GL
05:54pFIVE STAR SENIOR LIVING  : to Require Team Members to Be Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19
BU
05:53pWall Street searches for direction
RE
05:53pBLINK SCIENCE : Are you sure it's safe to reopen your workplace?
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2DJ INDUSTRIAL : DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE : Global equities break record as U.S. stocks waver after manufac..
3Daimler to pay Nokia patent fees, ending German legal spat
4ABBOTT LABORATORIES : Abbott Cuts Profit Forecast as Covid-19 Testing Demand Falls
5OPEC, Russia seen gaining from climate activist wins

HOT NEWS