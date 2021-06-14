Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PESA Corporation Announces Debt Conversion and Update to Rights Offering

06/14/2021 | 04:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2021) - PESA Corporation ("PESA" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has agreed with two arm's length secured debenture holders to convert ("Debt Conversion") their outstanding debentures, aggregate principal amount $570,074, into an aggregate of 11,401,478 Common Shares of the Company at $0.05 per shares, being the same price as the subscription price for the Company's recently completed Rights Offering.

The Company also announces that to the best of its knowledge, three shareholders of the Company became new insiders of PESA as a result of their participation in the Rights Offering which closed on May 28, 2021. Two of the three new insiders are no longer insiders as they do not own, or control, directly or indirectly, more than 10% of the Common Shares of the Company as a result of the Debt Conversion transaction.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes "forward-looking information," as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, discussion of financial results or the outlook for the business, risks associated with its financial results and stability, the rights offering, use of funds, maintaining adequate working capital and raising further capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements concerning anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and represent the Company's judgement as of the date of this new release, and the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information.

About PESA:

PESA is a leading supplier of cybersecure live video distribution solutions to the government, professional and broadcast market. As a leading innovator in securing IP low latency and high resolution capability from source to glass, PESA is used in zero trust environments that require mission critical performance.

Contact Information:

PESA Corporation
Ricky Ng
CFO and VP of Finance
Tel: +1 905-752-3700 x 203
Email: rng@pesa.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87532


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:56pRAFAEL  : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results (Form 8-K)
PU
04:56pCRISPR THERAPEUTICS  : Amended and Restated Articles of Association of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (Form 8-K)
PU
04:56pCLARIVATE  : Ordinary Shares Offering (Form 8-K)
PU
04:56pGOOD WORK  : Amendment to Quarterly Report (SEC Filing - 10-Q/A)
PU
04:56pNANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES  : EXCLUSIVE SUPPLY AGREEMENT (Form 8-K)
PU
04:56pDICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:56pAMERANT BANCORP INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:56pFolds of honor builds hq to serve families of fallen and disabled solders
GL
04:56pINSIGHT ENTERPRISES  : to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference
BU
04:55pBIOH PROD  : ORGANICELL REGENERATIVE MEDICINE, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin tops $40,000 after Musk says Tesla could use it again
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Bitcoin rises 9.8% to $39,035
3AMC jumps more than 18%, other 'meme stocks' mixed
4Shell weighs blockbuster sale of Texas shale assets
5EURO ZONE AT A TURNING POINT BUT TOO EARLY TO DEBATE END OF ECB HELP: Lagarde

HOT NEWS