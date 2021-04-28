Log in
PESA Petroleum Equipment & Services Association : Reps. Pfluger, Cuellar Introduce Natural Gas Export Expansion Act

04/28/2021 | 05:49pm EDT
Representatives August Pfluger (R-TX-11) and Henry Cuellar (D-TX-28) introduced the 'Natural Gas Export Expansion Act,' which aims to expand expedited approval of liquified natural gas (LNG) export permits to any country without sanctions or trade restrictions imposed by the United States. This bill coincides with the Senate bill introduced by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) earlier this year.

The Council recognizes the importance of this legislation in the continued recovery of the energy supply chain. Expanding LNG permits serves as a catalyst for economic and job development in the industry. With increased international demand, America's allies would receive reliable LNG from the U.S. while promoting new economic opportunities for Member Companies domestically.

'This bill builds on the work of the previous administration by cutting the red tape and regulations that delay and prevent private companies from exporting liquid natural gas to countries around the globe,' Pfluger said. '[It] will have a myriad of benefits - from reducing global emissions, to promoting gas capture, and most importantly, bolstering national security for the United States and our allies.'

Growth of the domestic LNG market caused the largest decrease in greenhouse gas emissions the U.S. has seen over the past decade. Authorizing increased domestic production of this cleaner energy source for use internationally would spread this positive environmental impact across the globe.

'As the world's leading producer of clean, affordable and reliable natural gas, we have the ability to become a key trailblazer in global energy-export markets,' Cuellar said. 'This legislation will reduce regulations to export LNG, allowing us to strengthen our allies abroad. Increasing LNG exports will create jobs, promote economic growth, and advance our national security.'

The Council supports both the House and Senate versions of this bill and encourages leadership in both chambers to prioritize this important legislation.

If you would like to become involved in the Council's advocacy efforts or join the Government Affairs Committee, contact SVP Government Affairs & Counsel Tim Tarpley.

Deidre Kohlrus, Director Government Affairs, writes about industry-specific policies for the Energy Workforce & Technology Council. Click here to subscribe to the Council's newsletter, which highlights sector-specific issues, best practices, Council activities and more.

Disclaimer

PESA - Petroleum Equipment & Services Association published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 21:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
