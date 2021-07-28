Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PETRONAS Carigali, Shell and PETRONAS EP Awarded Block SK437

07/28/2021 | 04:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kuala Lumpur, 28 July 2021 - PETRONAS has awarded Block SK437 offshore Sarawak, Malaysia to PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB), Sarawak Shell Berhad (SSB), and Petroleum Sarawak Exploration and Production Sdn Bhd (PSEP), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (PETROS).

Block SK437 is located to the southwest of the prolific Central Luconia province, measuring 2,015 square kilometres in size and in water depths of up to 50 metres. The award of this block is expected to bolster exploration activities in the country and in particular off the coast of Sarawak.

The SK437 Production Sharing Contract (PSC) was signed virtually today. PETRONAS, PCSB, SSB and PSEP were respectively represented by PETRONAS Senior Vice President of Malaysia Petroleum Management Mohamed Firouz Asnan, PETRONAS Vice President of Exploration, Upstream Emeliana Rice-Oxley, Shell Malaysia Chairman and Shell Malaysia Upstream Senior Vice President, Ivan Tan and PETROS Group Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Sauu Kakok.

Mohamed Firouz said, 'During its 130 years in Malaysia, Shell and other partners have built a legacy of milestones that contribute to the success of the country's oil and gas industry. It is our hope that this new partnership with PSEP and PCSB in Block SK437 would bring the industry to greater heights through complementary strengths and capabilities.


'We also welcome PSEP's first involvement in an offshore exploration PSC, expanding its current portfolio with participating interests in producing PSCs of MLNG and Kumang Cluster.

'Indeed, this new award is a further testament of Malaysia's attractiveness as a global investment destination. Under our 'right asset, right player' strategy, supported by a progressive fiscal regime, we hope to unlock the full potential of the hydrocarbon resources in Malaysia, thus maximising value for our partners and PETRONAS as the custodian of the national hydrocarbon resources.'

SSB is the operator for Block SK437 PSC, with 85 per cent participating interest, while PCSB and PSEP hold 7.5 per cent each. Both PCSB's and PSEP's interests are carried during the exploration phase. SK437 is a new addition to Shell's existing interests in 15 PSCs in Malaysia, of which eight are located off the coast of Sarawak, whilst the remaining seven are located off the coast of Sabah.

Potential investors seeking to invest in Malaysia is welcomed to participate in the Malaysia Bid Round 2021 (MBR 2021) which is currently ongoing with the bid submission deadline set on 3 September 2021.

For more information on investment opportunities in Malaysia, please visit https://www.petronas.com/mpm/

Disclaimer

PETRONAS - Petroliam Nasional Berhad published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 08:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:43aCHUANG CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL : 2021 annual report
PU
04:43aPJSC TATNEFT : 27.07.2021 Essential Fact Message «On Certain Decisions Taken by the Issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Board).
PU
04:43aCross-border RMB business grows in China's Yunnan
PU
04:43aLEGAL & GENERAL : British women hit by gender pension gap at every stage of career
PU
04:43aSHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY : Announcement - Result of Issue of Corporate Bonds in the PRC
PU
04:43aBINHAI INVESTMENT : Voluntary announcement obtaining zheng yang coal-to-gas conversion project
PU
04:43aQUALCOMM : Technologies and Foxconn Industrial Internet Announce High Performance AI Edge Box
PU
04:43aQUALCOMM : Innovation Fellowship Europe rewards excellent young researchers in the field of AI and cybersecurity
PU
04:43aQUALCOMM : Completes World's First 5G mmWave Data Connection with Support for 200 MHz Carrier Bandwidth
PU
04:43aFORESIGHT : completes sale of Poppy & Jacks Nursery Group, the fourth successful exit in 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : ANALYSIS-NO GAIN WITHOUT PAIN: Why China's reform push must hurt investors
2International investor concerns mount over China's tech rout
3Microsoft sees steady cloud growth after record quarterly profit
4Apple says chip shortage reaches iPhone, growth forecast slows
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : optimistic on revenues after profit tops forecasts

HOT NEWS