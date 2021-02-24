PETRONAS Makes Oil Discovery In East Java, Indonesia

Jakarta, 24 February 2021 - PETRONAS through its subsidiary, PC North Madura II Ltd., has made an oil discovery at the Hidayah-1 exploration well, located within the North Madura II Production Sharing Contract (PSC), offshore East Java, Indonesia. PC North Madura II Ltd. is the operator with 100 per cent participating interest in the North Madura II PSC.

The Hidayah-1 exploration well was spudded on 7 January 2021 and safely drilled to a depth of 2,739 metres. The well encountered an oil-bearing carbonate build-up with good reservoir qualities in the Ngimbang carbonate formation and tested at approximately 2,100 BOPD with good crude quality. The Hidayah-1 exploration well results will be further assessed to ascertain its potential.

PETRONAS Vice President of Exploration, Upstream, Emeliana Rice-Oxley said: 'The discovery at the Hidayah-1 exploration well marks an important milestone for the North Madura II PSC as it has proven oil potential of carbonate build-up in the area. This is an encouraging development and is a testament to the vast exploration potential in Indonesia. We look forward to strengthening our relationship and collaboration with the government towards delivering clean, safe and reliable energy supply to the Republic of Indonesia.'

PC North Madura II Ltd. President, Mohd Nazlee Rasol added: 'We are thankful for the strong support given by SKK Migas and the Local Government of Kabupaten Sampang in making the drilling of Hidayah-1 exploration well a success. This discovery is proof of PETRONAS' commitment to continue growing our upstream business in the country.'

PETRONAS is also the operator for the Bukit Tua oil and gas field offshore East Java and is a joint venture partner in six other PSCs located both onshore and offshore Sumatera, Natuna Sea, East Java as well as Kalimantan.

Issued by:

Corporate Communications

PC North Madura II Ltd.

