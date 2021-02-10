PETRONAS Petroliam Nasional Berhad : Continues To Chart Giant Discoveries In Central Luconia Province, Offshore Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, 10 February 2021 - PETRONAS confirms a gas discovery from the Lang Lebah-2 exploration appraisal well in Block SK410B Production Sharing Contract (PSC), located in the Central Luconia Province, about 80 kilometres off the coast of Sarawak, offshore Malaysia.

PTTEP HK Offshore Limited is the operator for the Block SK410B partnering with KUFPEC Malaysia (SK-410B) Limited and PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of PETRONAS.

Block SK410B was promoted in the Malaysia Bid Round 2015, resulting with the PSC being signed in July 2016.



The Lang Lebah-2 exploration well was successfully drilled to a total depth of 4,320 metres in mid-January 2021 with over 600 metres of proven net gas pay. The well was tested and flowed at 50 million cubic feet of gas per day with a significant amount of gas in place. This is an appraisal drilling to confirm the upside potential and to accelerate the development programme.

PETRONAS Senior Vice President of Malaysia Petroleum Management, Mohamed Firouz Asnan said: 'This remarkable discovery is a testimony to Malaysia's highly prolific basins and demonstrates the tremendous untapped exploration potential, as witnessed in this world class super basin in offshore Malaysia.'

This achievement marks a significant milestone for the PSC parties as they continue to chart discoveries in the Central Luconia Province. In 2019, PETRONAS and its partners successfully drilled commercially viable gas discovery through the first exploration well, Lang Lebah-1RDR2, and are currently preparing towards field development.

