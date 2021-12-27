Log in
PETRONAS Petroliam Nasional Berhad : Releases 2022–2024 Industry Activity Outlook

12/27/2021 | 11:47pm EST
Kuala Lumpur, 27 December 2021 - PETRONAS today released its annual PETRONAS Activity Outlook (PAO) for 2022-2024 which provides insights into industry trends, demand outlook and the upcoming activities of the Company's Upstream, Gas + New Energy and Downstream businesses.
For 2022, PETRONAS anticipates the path towards sustained demand recovery to remain fragile and uncertain as the oil market adjusts to both short and long-term landscapes, driven by the resumption of economic activities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
PETRONAS' Vice President of Group Procurement, Freida Amat said: "While accelerated energy transition will create further challenges to the traditional oil and gas business, industry players must be innovative and remain cost-competitive to ensure projects and production remain feasible in the uncertain economic climate for the sustainability of the industry."
PETRONAS foresees a positive outlook for drilling rigs activity and a steady outlook for fabrication offixed structures and subsea facilities, supply of linepipes, underwater services, as well as decommissioning activities. However, a modest outlook is expected for installation of floatover barges.
In the report, PETRONAS also shares insights expected to have a positive impact on the industry. Among the highlights are:
  • PETRONAS is pushing further for the usage of cleaner energy and pursuit for a lower carbon profile as the Company ventures into hydrogen business, presenting opportunities for Oil and Gas Services and Equipment (OGSE) industry players.
  • PETRONAS Ventures, as the Company's venture capital arm, will continue to drive technology innovation and maintain a competitive edge to support its core oil and business for further growth.
  • Efficiency as an enabler in pursuit of maximising assets is key to continuous improvement to operations. Highest degree of efficiency in project delivery practices enables better project outlook, creates value for the industry and maintains its competitive advantage and sustainability.
PETRONAS Activity Outlook 2022-2024 is now available here.

Disclaimer

PETRONAS - Petroliam Nasional Berhad published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 04:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
