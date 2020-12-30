Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

PETRONAS Petroliam Nasional Berhad : Releases its 2021-2023 Industry Activity Outlook

12/30/2020 | 11:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
KUALA LUMPUR, 31 December 2020 - The annual PETRONAS Activity Outlook (PAO) for 2021-2023 was released today to share the Company's insights into industry trends, demand outlook and the upcoming activities of PETRONAS' Upstream, Gas & New Energy and Downstream businesses.
For 2021, PETRONAS anticipates the outlook for the industry to still remain challenging, impacted by the unprecedented demand destruction from the COVID-19 pandemic which had resulted in a profound impact both domestically and globally.
PETRONAS maintains a prudent view despite the collapse in oil prices and will continue to accelerate the transition towards a low-carbon economy, spurring policy intervention and global collaborations across industries. Although gas remains a crucial and cleaner source of fuel, diversification into renewable energy is imperative.
PETRONAS President & Group Chief Executive Officer, Tengku Muhammad Taufik said: 'PETRONAS has taken measured steps that demonstrate our stronger commitment to Sustainability as we take cognizance of the acceleration of the global energy transition, heightened by stakeholder expectations and its vast opportunities.
Built on PETRONAS' desire to drive a fundamental shift in the way energy is produced, we announced our aspiration to achieve Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050 as part of our holistic approach to Sustainability that balances Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations across our value chain.'
PETRONAS Vice President of Group Procurement, Freida Amat said: 'The current crisis presents us with the need to remain resilient and agile, taking decisive measures in weathering the market volatility and energy transition.'
Freida added it is imperative for industry players to adapt and embrace the new normal. Working with tighter margins require industry players to shift the norms, embrace digitalisation, technology advancement and creative partnership to unlock opportunities.
PETRONAS foresees a steady outlook for production support, drilling, fabrication and installation of wellhead platforms and subsea facilities as well as decommissioning activities. However, a modest outlook is expected for fabrication and installation of central processing platforms as well as project support vessels.
In the report, PETRONAS also shares insights that will have a positive impact on the industry and among the highlights are:
  • PETRONAS is pushing further for the increase in use of natural gas as a cleaner source of fuel in the energy transition while building capabilities in renewable energy which presents opportunities for Oil and Gas Services and Equipment (OGSE) industry players.
  • Digital journey enhanced by collaboration with technology partners to mature digitally-enabled technologies for remote applications in PETRONAS' onshore and offshore operations, strengthening the fundamentals and focusing on ensuring safe and secure operations to thrive in the new normal.
  • PETRONAS is maturing technologies to support its sustainability aspirations of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
PETRONAS Activity Outlook 2021-2023 is now available here.
Issued by
Media Engagement
Group Strategic Communications
PETRONAS

Disclaimer

PETRONAS - Petroliam Nasional Berhad published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 04:12:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:00aIN CASE YOU MISSED ITSchedule of Reuters features from this week
RE
01:00aWall St Week Ahead-Investors bullish on stocks, hoping for a brighter 2021
RE
01:00aCOVID-19 shook, rattled and rolled the global economy in 2020
RE
12:56aTokyo's daily coronavirus infections hit record high of more than 1,300 -nhk
RE
12:40aTokyo's daily coronavirus infections top 1,000 for first time-Kyodo
RE
12:40aTokyo's daily coronavirus infections hit more than 1,000 for first time -kyodo news agency
RE
12:30aIndian shares set for best year since 2017, Nifty up 15%
RE
12:10aExxon signals up to $20 billion writedown to overwhelm fourth-quarter gains in oil, chemicals
RE
12:08aChina state banks buy dollars to ease sharp yuan rally, traders say
RE
12/30Vaccines, stimulus set tone for 2021 as year ends on bullish note
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1McConnell thwarts Trump bid for $2,000 coronavirus economic relief checks
2CANADIAN SOLAR INC. : SIZZLING HOT: Solar stocks set to end pandemic year at record highs
3Exxon signals up to $20 billion writedown to overwhelm fourth-quarter gains in oil, chemicals
4UK parliament approves Brexit trade deal with EU as both sides look to future
5DENTSU GROUP INC. : DENTSU : Japan awarded more than 100 contracts over 10 years to Dentsu-linked non-profit g..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ