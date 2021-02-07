Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

PETRONAS Petroliam Nasional Berhad : Supports Contractor's Efforts To Ensure Safety Of Workers In Myanmar's Yetagun Oil Rig

02/07/2021 | 04:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
KUALA LUMPUR, 7 February 2021 - PETRONAS is extending the necessary efforts to ensure the safety of about 155 workers of its contractor on barge to the Yetagun oil rig, located off the coast of Myanmar.
In response to news reports claiming that the workers are stranded offshore following a military coup in Myanmar, PETRONAS reassures that it is in close contact with the team and working closely with the contractor in overseeing the well-being of their workers and ensuring continuous supplies of essentials, including food, drinking water and fuel.
Another 36 workers under the contractor and 2 PETRONAS employees were already transported to nearby hotels safely for onshore rest and recovery while observing COVID-19 quarantine requirements.
PETRONAS is working closely with its contractor, the Embassy of Malaysia in Myanmar, Wisma Putra and all relevant authorities in managing this matter. The safety and well-being of our contractors and their families are our utmost priority.
Issued by:
Media Engagement Department
Group Strategic Communications
PETRONAS

Disclaimer

PETRONAS - Petroliam Nasional Berhad published this content on 07 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2021 09:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:54aTENCENT : China issues new anti-monopoly rules targeting its tech giants
RE
12:15aCHRISTINE LAGARDE :  Interview with Le Journal du Dimanche
PU
02/06China says practices such as "choose one from two" are among restricted transactions
RE
02/06China says will not allow companies to be able to use data or algorithms to abuse market dominance
RE
02/06China issues guidelines to prevent anti-monopoly behavior by internet platforms
RE
02/06CEO of Egypt's Juhayna detained, share price tumbles
RE
02/06Monthly report on programs the Bank of Israel is operating in the financial markets in view of the coronavirus crisis
PU
02/06BANK OF ISRAEL : Foreign Exchange Reserves at the Bank of Israel, January 2021
PU
02/06China Jan Foreign Exchange Reserves $3.211 Trillion Vs $3.217 Trillion at End-Dec
DJ
02/06US must lift curbs before Iran rejoins deal-Khamenei cites "final" stance
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : UK PLANS TO TAX FIRMS THAT PROFITED FROM PANDEMIC: Sunday Times
2CHAMPION BEAR RESOURCES LTD. : CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Champion Bear Provides an Update on the Parkin Property..
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China issues new anti-monopoly rules targeting its tech giants
4GAZPROM : Russia's Navalny case casts shadow on German politics ahead of election
5HITACHI, LTD. : HITACHI : Wales bids for Hitachi nuclear site -Sunday Times

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ