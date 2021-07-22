Log in
PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : Innovation and technologies in the New Talara Refinery will be addressed in a series of conferences

07/22/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
Close to the start of the start-up process of the New Talara Refinery, scheduled for the end of next November, PETROPERÚ will announce important information on innovation and technologies implemented in this modern refining complex, during the third day of the Energy Talks conference cycle that will be held will broadcast live this Thursday, July 22, at 7:00 p.m.through PETROPERÚ's Facebook Live.

The conference will be led by Jorge Alméstar, Talara Refinery Manager and Carlos López, Project Director of Técnicas Reunidas, a company that is in charge of the construction of the 16 modern process units that are part of the PETROPERÚ refinery.

Through this conference, the public will be able to learn more about the most important energy project in the country, which continues in its last stage of construction, complying with the protocols approved and established in the surveillance, prevention and control plans of COVID- 19. Currently its construction process registers an advance of 95.48% and has the participation of more than 6,500 workers.

The New Talara Refinery is built under the highest international standards that will allow it to produce gasoline, diesel and LPG, with a maximum content of 50 parts per million of sulfur. In addition, it will be able to process heavy crude oils such as those extracted from the Peruvian jungle and carry out the deep conversion of residuals to valuable products (diesel, naphtha and LPG) and from low octane gasoline to high octane gasoline, thanks to its new units of flexicoking and catalytic reforming, licensed by Exxon Mobil and Axens, respectively; which constitutes a key factor for its profitability.

Energy Talks

The cycle of conferences called Energy Talks includes presentations on relevant topics in the management of PETROPERÚ and its main ongoing projects. It is under the care of its officials and experts from the energy and hydrocarbons sector, who participate as guests.

Each discussion will last one hour and will continue, once a month, until next November. As can be recalled, in the first sessions the issues of equality and gender equity and the management of biodiversity and environmental sustainability in the hydrocarbons subsector were addressed.

PETROPERÚ - Petróleos del Perú SA published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 21:47:10 UTC.


