PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : Innovation projects in times of change will be addressed in a cycle of conferences

'Redesigning energy, bringing the future closer', is the theme of the fifth day of the Energy Talks conference, which will take place this Wednesday, September 15, at 7:00 p.m., through PETROPERÚ's Facebook Live.

The open-access conference will be led by Carlos Meléndez, Renewable Energy Department Manager of PETROPERÚ and Walter Rosenthal, General Manager of Quintil Valley, a Chilean company recognized for its high level of specialization in innovation and entrepreneurship issues.

Through this conference, the public will be able to learn about innovation, a great challenge that companies have assumed at a global level, through the implementation of technologies that contribute to guarantee their sustainability, with social and environmental responsibility.

Energy Talks

The cycle of conferences called Energy Talks includes presentations on relevant topics related to PETROPERÚ's management and its main ongoing projects. It is under the care of its officials and experts from the energy and hydrocarbons sector, who participate as guests.

Each discussion will last one hour and will continue, once a month, until next November. As it will be recalled, in the first sessions the issues of equality and gender equity, the management of biodiversity and environmental sustainability in the hydrocarbons subsector, the social management of PETROPERÚ and the new technologies implemented in the New Talara Refinery were addressed.