PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : Literacy program for the benefit of indigenous communities will be implemented

The indigenous communities of the Urarinas district, in the Loreto region, will benefit from the execution of a literacy program, which will be possible thanks to the bilateral meetings framed in the Program of Social Advocacy and Government Articulation, created by PETROPERÚ and the Continental University.

In this way, it seeks to reduce the high illiteracy rate in this Loreto district, which reaches 25.6% of its adult population. To date, the Ministry of Education, through the Educational Continuity and Literacy Program (PACE) offered in the Alternative Basic Education Centers (CEBA), has been coordinating with local authorities the implementation of this program for the benefit of the Urarinas population.

In addition to this educational project about to be executed, the bilateral meetings have contributed to generating other important agreements, achievements and social development actions for the benefit of the populations surrounding the North Peruvian Pipeline, such as the updating and consolidation of the potable water, sanitation and road connectivity (highways), in favor of the Imaza district, according to the information provided by the Regional Government of Amazonas.

Among other agreements is the assistance in prior consultation that the Ministry of Culture will provide to the municipalities of Datem del Marañón and Manseriche; the training in solid resource management that the Ministry of the Environment will provide to the personnel of the communes of Datem del Marañón, Imaza, Manseriche and Urarinas, as well as the support to solve the environmental problems generated by the Maypuco dump.

It should be noted that, to date, nearly fifty bilateral meetings have been held with the regional governments of Amazonas and Loreto, the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and other sectors of the Executive, seeking to improve the standard of living of the most remote communities of our Amazon.