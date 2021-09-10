Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : Literacy program for the benefit of indigenous communities will be implemented

09/10/2021 | 12:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The indigenous communities of the Urarinas district, in the Loreto region, will benefit from the execution of a literacy program, which will be possible thanks to the bilateral meetings framed in the Program of Social Advocacy and Government Articulation, created by PETROPERÚ and the Continental University.

In this way, it seeks to reduce the high illiteracy rate in this Loreto district, which reaches 25.6% of its adult population. To date, the Ministry of Education, through the Educational Continuity and Literacy Program (PACE) offered in the Alternative Basic Education Centers (CEBA), has been coordinating with local authorities the implementation of this program for the benefit of the Urarinas population.

In addition to this educational project about to be executed, the bilateral meetings have contributed to generating other important agreements, achievements and social development actions for the benefit of the populations surrounding the North Peruvian Pipeline, such as the updating and consolidation of the potable water, sanitation and road connectivity (highways), in favor of the Imaza district, according to the information provided by the Regional Government of Amazonas.

Among other agreements is the assistance in prior consultation that the Ministry of Culture will provide to the municipalities of Datem del Marañón and Manseriche; the training in solid resource management that the Ministry of the Environment will provide to the personnel of the communes of Datem del Marañón, Imaza, Manseriche and Urarinas, as well as the support to solve the environmental problems generated by the Maypuco dump.

It should be noted that, to date, nearly fifty bilateral meetings have been held with the regional governments of Amazonas and Loreto, the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and other sectors of the Executive, seeking to improve the standard of living of the most remote communities of our Amazon.

Disclaimer

PETROPERÚ - Petróleos del Perú SA published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 16:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:58pShipping woes, discounts bite into Kroger's margins, shares fall
RE
12:56pEQUINOR : Reaffirms its Commitment to Angolan Exploration The Norwegian-based energy company celebrates 30 years in Angola by reaffirming their commitment to the country and its promising industry
AQ
12:56pAZUL 3D : and Wilson Sporting Goods Develop New 3D-Printed Pickleball Paddles
BU
12:54pUNICREDIT S P A : Italy's AMCO ready to process Stage 2 loans
RE
12:53pBIOTECH GROWTH TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:52pCURTIS BANKS : Interim Results Presentation 2021
PU
12:52pSALESFORCE COM : Everything You Know About Trade Promotion Management Is Wrong
PU
12:52pORACLE ENERGY : Closes $1 million financing
PU
12:52pBYRNA TECHNOLOGIES : Analyst Day Presentation
PU
12:52pRussia, Belarus plan single energy market
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
21847 Goedeker : Issues Statement Regarding Director Candidate Nominatio..
3What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Bank of England to raise rates in late 2022, possibly sooner - Reuters ..
5Inflation data pressures Wall Street shares, offsets U.S.-China optimis..

HOT NEWS