PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : New Modular Hospital of Talara soon in operations

10/11/2020 | 01:15am EDT

The implementation of the Modular Hospital to be donated by PETROPERU continues its progress, in order to strengthen the care of COVID-19 patients in the province of Talara. In recent days, the adaptation of the 558 square meter area has been completed and the structures, materials and modules manufactured for the assembly of this important hospital infrastructure have begun to arrive.

The Modular Hospital will have state-of-the-art air conditioning equipment and its useful life is estimated to be 15 years, so that after the pandemic is over it will serve to implement services of different medical specialties, in favor of the population of the oil province.

In this way, the capacity of the care service currently available at the EsSalud Hospital II of said city will be expanded, with this fully equipped infrastructure, with a modern Intensive Care Unit (ICU), for the care of insured and uninsured COVID-19 patients in the oil province.

The new Modular Hospital, which will come into operation in mid-October, will have 30 beds for the care of moderate patients and 15 ICU beds, which includes the same number of mechanical ventilators, with their respective monitors, the same ones that are already ready. to be transferred to the city of Talara, once the works on the assembly of the modular infrastructure are completed.

It should be noted that this brand-new hospital that will be donated by PETROPERU will become a reality after overcoming the problems generated worldwide by the great demand that exists for equipment and medical infrastructure to face the COVID-19 pandemic and that, without a doubt, it will have a positive impact on the entire population of the province of Talara.

The operation and maintenance of the establishment will be in charge of EsSalud, an institution that will assume the provision of professional and technical staff, as well as supplies and medicines for the treatment of COVID-19.

In this way, PETROPERU continues to materialize its commitment to join forces and demonstrate an active and constant solidarity in the fight against COVID-19 with the province of Talara.

NP-112

PETROPERÚ - Petróleos del Perú SA published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2020 05:14:07 UTC
