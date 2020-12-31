PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : New Talara Modular Hospital begins operations with care for COVID-19 patients

Today, Wednesday, December 16, ESSALUD put into service the new Talara Modular Hospital that PETROPERU recently donated, to strengthen the universal care of COVID-19 patients in this province of the Piura region, where the authorities have reported an increase in coronavirus cases.

The new medical infrastructure has 30 hospital beds and an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with 15 ICU beds, fully equipped for the care of insured and uninsured patients who require artificial ventilation and critical care.

The Talara Modular Hospital has been implemented with state-of-the-art air conditioning equipment and has an approximate useful life of 15 years, so that after the pandemic is over it will serve to implement services of different medical specialties, in favor of the population of the oil province .

PETROPERU made a total investment of S/. 8'661,294.78 at the Talara Modular Hospital, whose operation and maintenance is in charge of ESSALUD, an institution that, after receiving this important donation from the state company, has assumed the provision of professional and technical staff, as well as supplies and medicines for the treatment of COVID-19, guaranteeing its optimal functioning.

In this way, PETROPERU continues to materialize its commitment to join forces and demonstrate its active and constant solidarity in the fight against COVID-19 with the province of Talara and in the Piura region.