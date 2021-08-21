PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : PETROPERÚ becomes a pioneer in its field by launching its Corporate University

PETROPERÚ today launched its Corporate University in a virtual internal event that was attended by the General Manager of the Company, Carlos Barrientos Gonzales, and the People Management team.

The state-owned company thus becomes a pioneer by implementing the PETROPERÚ Corporate University (UCPP), the first benchmark of knowledge in hydrocarbons in Peru. Its basic component is an e-learning platform where the content and professional experience of the Company's best cadres will be placed, chosen based on their knowledge and high-performance indicators.

The UCPP thus becomes a new working method with a single goal: to instruct, improve skills and competencies, and retain its best professionals. For this, it seeks to reinforce knowledge management together with the goals and strategies of the company, facilitating the continuous training of its employees and strategic partners. In this sense, these are courses designed to raise the knowledge, 'expertise' and 'know-how' of the technical and administrative management of the Company.

The improvement of workers' skills is a requirement on the part of PETROPERÚ, which seeks to generate positive effects on its competitiveness and productivity and, in that sense, its purpose is to position itself in all its business areas. It is an institution that will apply the necessary knowledge directly to the management of the Company.

In addition, this new initiative helps to achieve the institutional mission through continuous learning, anticipating the changes that will occur in the market, thus increasing the value of the Company. Along these lines, it is a dynamic entity that evolves as market requirements and the Company's strategic guidelines change.

The UCPP has training programs focused on the Company's strategy; It includes induction, training, education and career plans and contributes - in a significant and measurable way - to the achievement of PETROPERÚ's strategy.

But, in addition, it will collaborate with Social Management actions through the implementation of rural schools, courses for working women, science workshops for schoolchildren in the summer, among others; for the benefit of the communities and localities adjacent to its operations.

It should be noted that all the workers of the state oil company will have the opportunity to be trained equally, accessing a first-level internal educational offer that will strengthen their skills.