PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : PETROPERÚ commemorates the 50th anniversary of the discovery of oil in the jungle

In a significant ceremony, PETROPERÚ commemorated the 50th anniversary of the discovery of oil in the Peruvian jungle, which was recorded on November 16, 1971, in the place called Pozo 1X Corrientes, located on the left bank of the river of the same name. This feat of the state company marked the beginning of the exploration and exploitation of crude oil in the Amazon.

The commemorative act, which was carried out following strict COVID-19 biosafety protocols, began with the greeting of the Chairman of the Board of PETROPERÚ, Mario Contreras Ibárcena, who highlighted this important milestone for the development of the hydrocarbon industry in our country, in which PETROPERÚ, along with its workers, played a leading role, highlighting the figure of the engineer Jorge Rivera Rivera, whom he described as "a master in exploration and exploitation of crude oil in the country."

For his part, the Vice President of PETROPERÚ, Luis Zoeger Núñez, highlighted the broad trajectory, spirit and vision of the future of Jorge Rivera, who said he is a reference in the life of all oil workers, who see him as a teacher and guide. "Jorge's legacy is very broad and that is why we are here today paying tribute to the protagonist of the first well drilled in the jungle," he added.

In turn, the General Manager of the company, Hugo Chávez Arévalo, reported that this year PETROPERÚ will return to exploitation, to vertical integration and, with it, to once again be a benchmark in the oil industry.

The Mayor of Talara, José Vitonera Infante, also highlighted the work and time of Jorge Rivera towards the state company. "The scorching and suffocating sun was not an obstacle to Jorge's hard work, who gave his best in pursuit of the development of the Peruvian oil industry," said the local authority.

The ceremony concluded with the presentation of a commemorative plaque to Don Jorge Rivera Rivera, in gratitude for his fruitful work. "I did not expect this tribute that fills me with pride and satisfaction because the effort has paid off," said the honoree, who was accompanied by family, friends and former colleagues. "There are quite a few areas waiting to be explored and drilled and that is why I urge PETROPERÚ to continue working for the oil development of our country," he said.