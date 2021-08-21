PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : PETROPERÚ inaugurates a Simulation room for the Training of Operators of the New Talara Refinery

As part of the upcoming start-up of the New Talara Refinery, the most important energy project in the country, PETROPERÚ inaugurated the Operator Training Simulation Room (Operation Training System - OTS), a key system to ensure that our personnel operate safely and efficient the new Talara Refinery.

The ceremony was held in compliance with the protocols established for the prevention and control of COVID-19 and was attended by the Chairman of the Board, Eduardo Guevara Dodds, its Vice Chairman, Hernán Barros Cruchaga, the Board members José Cabrejo Villagarcía and Oscar Vera Gargurevich, the General Manager, Carlos Barrientos Gonzales and the Talara Refinery Manager, Jorge Alméstar Mauricio.

This OTS is made up of four customized and independent systems, with high-fidelity models, for four of the most complex process units of the new Talara Refinery, corresponding to the flexicoking (FCK), fluidized catalytic cracking (FCC), hydrotreating units. diesel (HTD), catalytic reforming and naphtha separation (RCA).

The implementation of the OTS is based on the integration of software and hardware for the advanced training of the operators of the New Talara Refinery, making use of dynamic information models, which will allow the creation of simulation scenarios for starting, normal conditions, shutdown, common plant problems, abnormal conditions and critical safety conditions.

This megaproject is already yielding benefits to the country, even before going into operation. Thus, throughout its construction phase, it has contributed an approximate of 850 million dollars due to the tax payments associated with the investments made in the project (and it is expected that in 2021 it will approach one billion dollars), while it has provided up to 9 thousand jobs at critical times and has contributed to the revitalization of the economy of Talara and the north of the country.

The construction of the New Talara Refinery is more than 96% complete and continues, complying with the protocols approved and established in the surveillance, prevention and control plans of COVID-19 for this project, which are aligned with the directives from the health authorities. The start-up of the new refinery is expected at the end of November of this year.