PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : PETROPERÚ meets all the air quality standards in the surroundings of the Conchán Refinery

07/17/2021 | 12:59am EDT
PETROPERÚ complies with all Environmental Quality Standards (ECA) for Air and complementary provisions required by the Ministry of the Environment (MINAM), in accordance with the results obtained from the official environmental monitoring carried out at the end of May at the Max Uhle educational institution (Zona Alta), as well as the one carried out exceptionally, on June 28, in the Ida Lossio human settlement (Lower area) of the Villa El Salvador district, both areas adjacent to the Conchán Refinery.

With the results obtained in both studies (40.51 ug/m3 and 43.05 ug/m3) it is demonstrated that the concentrations of PM10 particulate matter comply with the Environmental Quality Standards (ECA) of the current environmental regulations (SD No. 003-2017 MINAM); as well as they do it with other parameters such as sulfur dioxide, hydrogen sulfide, nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide.

In both measurements, representatives of the Socio-environmental Monitoring Committee were present, made up of community leaders and promoted by the Company, a technician from the Quimpetrol company, a laboratory accredited and certified by the National Institute of Quality (INACAL), as well as a representative of the PETROPERÚ Social Management team.

The Conchán Refinery shared with the Socio-Environmental Monitoring Committee the results of these studies to keep the population informed in a transparent and timely manner. In this way, PETROPERÚ reaffirms its commitment to caring for the environment and transparency in the execution of its processes.

Disclaimer

PETROPERÚ - Petróleos del Perú SA published this content on 15 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2021 04:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS