PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : PETROPERÚ opens the first VAO store in Ate's KIO service station

In order to offer a new experience to the customers of its network of service stations, PETROPERÚ opened the first convenience store at the KIO tap, located at Av. Los Castillos 340, in the Ate district.

At the opening ceremony, the General Manager of PETROPERÚ, Carlos Barrientos, highlighted this important step that is being taken as part of the modernization and sustainability strategy carried out by the state company.

He highlighted the strategic alliance with the KIO Group, which has joined this initiative that aims to offer good quality products at a fair price, becoming a meeting and rest space for drivers who come to charge energy.

The Commercial Manager of PETROPERÚ, Arturo Vargas, informed that this is one of the four convenience stores that will open this year in Lima, and then continue with another ten stores that will be inaugurated in 2022 in different cities of the country and in partnership strategic with the owners of the service stations.

The Manager of the KIO Group, Yves Aliaga, thanked PETROPERÚ for confidence in carrying out projects such as the implementation of the VAO stores, which will undoubtedly be a success, as all the projects that have been developed with PETROPERÚ over the years that maintain a consolidated strategic alliance, he pointed out.