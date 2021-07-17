Log in
PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : PETROPERÚ performs socioeconomic diagnosis in communities surrounding Refinación Selva

07/17/2021 | 12:59am EDT
Within the framework of its Social Management policy, PETROPERÚ carried out a socioeconomic diagnosis in the 13 communities surrounding the Iquitos Refinery, through surveys and interviews with families, leaders and residents in general, seeking to identify sustainable social projects for the area.

The measurement instrument applied by the Social Management team of the state oil company consisted of surveys, conducting focus groups, and interviews directed at the entire population. In the design and application of these instruments, community members participated actively. All this in prior coordination with community leaders and strictly adhering to Covid-19 biosafety protocols.

It was possible to collect valuable information that will allow knowing the reality of the communities, their main economic activities and the identification of their potential around productive projects that PETROPERÚ can strengthen, either through its own projects or in coordination with institutions and the local government.

It also seeks to delve into important aspects in these communities, such as childhood, participation and the role of women in the family economy. After that, it will seek to subsequently develop strategies to address long-term sustainable development projects.

Disclaimer

PETROPERÚ - Petróleos del Perú SA published this content on 15 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2021 04:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
