PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : PETROPERÚ presents a new digital platform for its administrative processes

As part of its modernization process, PETROPERÚ will present its new digital platform, through which the contracting of goods, services and works of the state company will be published and carried out, starting on September 24.

This new platform will become the main means for interested suppliers to present their technical and economic offers to the processes carried out by PETROPERÚ, this in addition to the SE @ CE platform.

With this new tool, PETROPERÚ will strengthen the levels of transparency in its contracting processes and will continue with the digitization actions that the state-owned company has been implementing to make its processes and procedures more efficient and agile.

To enter this new platform, the interested parties must register in it as suppliers and complete the required information, after which they will be able to participate in the contracts of their interest.