Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : PETROPERÚ presents a new digital platform for its administrative processes

09/16/2021 | 05:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As part of its modernization process, PETROPERÚ will present its new digital platform, through which the contracting of goods, services and works of the state company will be published and carried out, starting on September 24.

This new platform will become the main means for interested suppliers to present their technical and economic offers to the processes carried out by PETROPERÚ, this in addition to the SE @ CE platform.

With this new tool, PETROPERÚ will strengthen the levels of transparency in its contracting processes and will continue with the digitization actions that the state-owned company has been implementing to make its processes and procedures more efficient and agile.

To enter this new platform, the interested parties must register in it as suppliers and complete the required information, after which they will be able to participate in the contracts of their interest.

Disclaimer

PETROPERÚ - Petróleos del Perú SA published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 21:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:29pINSIGNIA SYSTEMS INC/MN : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:29pPurpose Investments Inc. Announces September Distributions
GL
05:28pFUSION ACQUISITION CORP. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:28pMethanex Announces a 5% Share Repurchase Program
GL
05:27pIndustrials Fall as Investors Eye Pullback -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:26pDMY TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. IV : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:26pHUMBL Announces Launch of HUMBL Tickets Platform
GL
05:25pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.44% Lower at 20602.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:25pRANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:25pBOVESPA Index Ends 1.10% Lower at 113794.28 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Continental spin-off Vitesco falls flat in market debut
2Inflation and China fears weigh on UK markets
3Analyst recommendations: Activision Blizzard, Beyond Meat, Britvic, Las..
4Analysis: Bonds 'boring' no longer as unpredictability returns
5Fed's Powell orders sweeping ethics review after officials' trading pro..

HOT NEWS