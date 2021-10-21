PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : PETROPERÚ strengthens its financial and commercial management

PETROPERÚ closed the month of September with a gross profit of 374 million dollars, 238 million more than that registered in the same period of 2020. The EBITDA financial indicator, derived from gross profit, presents a result of 292 million in September 2021 of dollars with a gross margin of 12.8%, as opposed to 6.0% in the same period in the previous year, generated by a lower volume of sales and the lower average cost of inventory, as a result of the fall in international prices due to the pandemic of COVID-19.

As part of the recovery and strengthening policy promoted by the current administration, PETROPERÚ has been implementing a series of actions that contribute to optimizing the use of the company's resources and strengthening its financial and commercial management, among which are:

Increase sales volume, regaining leadership in the hydrocarbon market.

Generation of new income through the promotion of new businesses.

Valuation of underutilized assets.

Restriction of expenses for contracting consulting, advisory and other services, prioritizing operational and commercial activities.

In this sense, it is expected that by the end of 2021 the EBIDTA of the company will be around 300 million dollars, also exceeding the effect of the exchange rate.

It is important to specify that PETROPERÚ is a State company that is organized as a public limited company, operating in accordance with Article 60 of the Political Constitution of Peru, under the same legal treatment as a private company, being a self-sustaining company that does not receive funds from the national budget or the treasury, but generates its own resources through its investments and projects, contributing to the development of the country.