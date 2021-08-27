Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : PETROPERÚ will continue massification of natural gas in cities of southern Peru

08/27/2021 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The natural gas manager of PETROPERÚ, Jorge Luis Ramos Felices, announced the restart of the natural gas massification works in the regions of Arequipa, Moquegua and Tacna with the next financing of the FISE Bond promoted by the Ministry of Energy and Mines. The announcement was made during its presentation at the prestigious event called Peru Energía Sur, organized by Grupo Prensa.

Along these lines, Ramos reported that from September of this year the home installations would be retaken which, according to the socioeconomic stratum to which the beneficiary family belongs, will be fully covered by the FISE, so the equipment of the state energy company comes holding meetings with the municipalities to coordinate the corresponding permits.

'We are at a key moment to achieve a true massification of natural gas, which will alleviate the economy of the population and will also give the opportunity to reactivate businesses in these cities through the use of safe, economical and environmentally friendly energy. environment, 'said the official, who also highlighted that the soup kitchens would benefit.

Likewise, he pointed out that PETROPERÚ seeks to work in coordination with other basic service operators (electricity, sanitation, fiber optics, etc.) to make more efficient use of resources when it is necessary to open trenches and thus generate less inconvenience to the population.

On the other hand, Ramos Felices highlighted that the national presence of PETROPERÚ is key to promoting massification, being allies even of the private sector. 'PETROPERÚ goes where no one else goes. Our sales plants and service stations can serve as a bridge for the sale of NGV and LNG in any city in Peru'.

Finally, he mentioned that PETROPERÚ will collaborate so that other areas such as Ninacaca, in Pasco and Desaguadero, in Puno have access to natural gas soon.

Disclaimer

PETROPERÚ - Petróleos del Perú SA published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 06:00:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:32aEQS-NEWS : Newborn Town, Match Group, anticipate long-term profitability for social networking as video chatting grows globally
DJ
02:31aSEDANA MEDICAL : Sedaconda study published in the Lancet
AQ
02:31aBOMILL : publishes half-year report for second quarter and first six months 2021
AQ
02:31aSCANDION ONCOLOGY A/S : receives German trial approval for PANTAX Ib study
AQ
02:31aREDWOOD PHARMA AB : (publ) Quarterly Report January - June 2021
AQ
02:31aCYXONE : Interim Report 1 January to 30 June 2021
AQ
02:31aLIPUM AB : - interim report for the period January - June 2021
AQ
02:31aSYNACT PHARMA : Interim Report January-June 2021 August 27, 2021
AQ
02:31aEKOBOT : publishes interim report for April - June 2021
AQ
02:31aBICO : has acquired Advanced BioMatrix, an innovative company focused on 3D applications, to, together, ensure a market leading portfolio of bioinks and reagents
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares on edge as day of Fed chair speech arrives
2ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED : ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : Dealing in securities by a director of AngloGold Ashanti Limit..
3MEME ETF seeks to tap retail investor sentiment
4IMERYS : IMERYS : U.S. judge declines to stop J&J from splitting talc liabilities from main business
5EXIT GAME: Central banks' shift from crisis policies gathers momentum

HOT NEWS