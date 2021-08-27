PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : PETROPERÚ will continue massification of natural gas in cities of southern Peru

The natural gas manager of PETROPERÚ, Jorge Luis Ramos Felices, announced the restart of the natural gas massification works in the regions of Arequipa, Moquegua and Tacna with the next financing of the FISE Bond promoted by the Ministry of Energy and Mines. The announcement was made during its presentation at the prestigious event called Peru Energía Sur, organized by Grupo Prensa.

Along these lines, Ramos reported that from September of this year the home installations would be retaken which, according to the socioeconomic stratum to which the beneficiary family belongs, will be fully covered by the FISE, so the equipment of the state energy company comes holding meetings with the municipalities to coordinate the corresponding permits.

'We are at a key moment to achieve a true massification of natural gas, which will alleviate the economy of the population and will also give the opportunity to reactivate businesses in these cities through the use of safe, economical and environmentally friendly energy. environment, 'said the official, who also highlighted that the soup kitchens would benefit.

Likewise, he pointed out that PETROPERÚ seeks to work in coordination with other basic service operators (electricity, sanitation, fiber optics, etc.) to make more efficient use of resources when it is necessary to open trenches and thus generate less inconvenience to the population.

On the other hand, Ramos Felices highlighted that the national presence of PETROPERÚ is key to promoting massification, being allies even of the private sector. 'PETROPERÚ goes where no one else goes. Our sales plants and service stations can serve as a bridge for the sale of NGV and LNG in any city in Peru'.

Finally, he mentioned that PETROPERÚ will collaborate so that other areas such as Ninacaca, in Pasco and Desaguadero, in Puno have access to natural gas soon.