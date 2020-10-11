PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : PETROPERU and MINDEF reinforce their strategic alliance after signing an agreement

PETROPERU and the Ministry of Defense signed this morning a Framework Agreement for Inter-institutional Cooperation, which consolidates the strategic alliance between both institutions, seeking continuous improvement in the work related to the hydrocarbon sector that they carry out in the country. The event was held at the Army General Command.

The meeting was attended by the General Manager of PETROPERU, Carlos Barrientos Gonzales and the head of the Defense portfolio, General Jorge Chávez Cresta, who - on behalf of both institutions, respectively - pledged to make joint efforts within the framework of this alliance signed in favor of national development and security.

The General Manager of PETROPERU, Carlos Barrientos Gonzales, highlighted that the company has a long relationship with the Defense sector through various actions in its areas of influence; in particular, in the jungle. In turn, the Minister of Defense, General Jorge Chávez Cresta, was satisfied with the agreement and, in that sense, thanked the opportunity to join forces with PETROPERU for the good of the country.

It should be noted that this new agreement is in addition to those already signed with the Army, to carry out joint social support actions for the communities neighboring the North Peruvian Pipeline, as well as to guarantee the security of this national critical asset.

Likewise, with the Peruvian Navy, related to security, advice and reciprocal training, allowing actions that ensure the supply of fuel, strengthening the presence of the State in the most remote areas of the country.

The aforementioned agreement is framed in the provisions of the Code of Integrity and the Code of Institutional Ethics of the Army, among other mechanisms.

NP-110