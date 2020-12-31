Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : PETROPERU at the Ayacucho International Book Fair

12/31/2020 | 12:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As in previous opportunities, PETROPERU will once again participate in the Ayacucho International Book Fair, whose opening day will take place this Friday the 11th and - like other artistic and cultural activities - also virtually.

Starting at 7:00 p.m., there will be a discussion on the book ' Pueblos y culturas del Perú antiguo' by Luis Guillermo Lumbreras, a publication published under the Ediciones Copé label, from PETROPERU. It should be noted that this reference text has become a benchmark in the training of those who study American culture, around the world.

The day will be attended by the author of the work himself, and will participate, as commentators, the professor and researcher José Ochatoma; the archaeologist Luisa Díaz and the also archaeologist and director of the General Directorate of Museums of the Ministry of Culture, Carlos del Águila.

As is known, the Ayacucho International Book Fair will be the last literary fair to take place during the year; hence the importance and significance of having Luis Guillermo Lumbreras as a commentator and analyst of his own splendid work, which has transcended borders.

In this way, PETROPERU closes the last month of the year with a multiple agenda of cultural activities, now in the virtual environment, allowing a greater arrival to those who are interested in culture and knowledge.

Copersaciones De Oro Cycle

On the other hand, next Saturday the 12th, from 11.00 a.m. m., culminates the successful cycle of interviews 'COPÉrsaciones de Oro', counting on this occasion with the presence of the winning writers of the last four editions of the Copé Story Award competition: Christ Gutiérrez, Johann Page, Santiago Merino and Stuart Flores. The interviews will be led by the writer and teacher Juan Manuel Chávez.

It should be remembered that all these activities are totally free and broadcast on the live Facebook of the PETROPERU Cultural Center.

Disclaimer

PETROPERÚ - Petróleos del Perú SA published this content on 10 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 17:18:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Companies"
12:40pKNDI SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion In a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.
GL
12:39pAPPLEGREEN : Samson Rock Capital LLP - Form 8.3 - Applegreen Plc
PR
12:39pQSR SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion In a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Restaurant Brands International Inc.
GL
12:38pBABA INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Alibaba Group Holding Limited
GL
12:35pBritain backtracks over Brexit curbs on cross-border swaps trading
RE
12:35pGDRX SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion In a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against GoodRx Holdings, Inc.
GL
12:35pCapricorn Business Acquisitions Inc. Issues Stock Options
NE
12:33pSNANF INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion In a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Sona Nanotech Inc.
GL
12:32pLGL GROUP INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
12:32pMULTIMEDIA UPDATE : PureK Holdings Corp. to Acquire No B.S. Skincare, a Clean Ingredient Skincare Company
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Intel has few good options as investor demands break-up
2Exxon signals up to $20 billion writedown to overwhelm 4th-qtr gains in oil, chemicals
3McConnell thwarts Trump bid for $2,000 coronavirus economic relief checks
4EXCLUSIVE: Chinese regulators probe Ant Group's equity investments - sources
5SHIN POONG PHARM.CO.,LTD. : A (markets) journal of the plague year

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ