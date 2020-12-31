PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : PETROPERU continues to support actions to face COVID-19

In order to face the fight against COVID-19, PETROPERU carried out the disinfection and fumigation of the San Pedro port and 300 artisanal vessels from the city of Talara.

This activity was carried out in line with the Local Development Support Program of the Community Relations Plan (PRC) of the Talara Refinery Modernization Project (PMRT) and in coordination with the San Pedro Artisanal Fishermen's Union. In this way, the state company contributes to caring for the health of seafarers and their families.

Likewise, the state oil company has successfully developed four projects for the benefit of artisanal fishermen, thanks to an alliance with the National Program for Innovation in Fisheries and Aquaculture (PNIPA), the Ministry of Production and the University of Piura (UDEP) and Antenor Orrego (UDEP).

The four projects seek to strengthen the productive and organizational skills of the almost 200 fishermen in this port; offering them permanent training to improve the extraction and commercialization processes of hydrobiological resources, through the application of innovations in cold systems; as well as talks on the need and importance of working with partners and with commercial assistance to carry out undertakings in the fishing sector.

The Manager of the Western Social Management Department of PETROPERU, Tomás Flores, highlighted this action by the state oil company during a meeting with the president of said union, Sixto Panta and part of his board of directors, who thanked the permanent support of the state oil company since these ventures will lead them, in one way or another, to obtain a greater economic performance in their operations.

In this way, PETROPERU consolidates its support in those areas where it maintains its operations and reinforces relationships of mutual respect and constant work with its stakeholders; in this case, Talara.