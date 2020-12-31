PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : PETROPERU educational project receives recognition from the National Society of Mining, Petroleum and Energy

PETROPERU's 'Educational and Communicational Project: Schoolchildren in the Air Building Citizenship' was recognized with an Honorable Mention in the 2020 edition of the Sustainable Development Award granted by the National Society of Mining, Oil and Energy to companies that carry out Environmental Management efforts and Social management.

Through this project, the sequence 'Escolares al aire' was created, in which students from various schools in Talara develop their communication skills through the use of various journalistic formats that allow them to investigate, analyze and disseminate the different events of your community.

The sequence 'Escolares al aire', from the 'Talara mi orgullo' (Talara my pride) program, which PETROPERU created to promote proactive journalism in the oil city, has the recognition of the Local Educational Management Unit (UGEL) Talara and the participation of 120 students and teachers from 20 schools, who, hand in hand with journalism and communication professionals, have been developing their skills as reporters and conductors.

In the 2020 edition of the Sustainable Development Award, associated companies from the mining, hydrocarbon and electricity sectors, as well as services and related sectors, presented a total of 69 projects or initiatives that were evaluated by a qualifying jury made up of different personalities from the public sector , the business community, the press and academia, who in the evaluation considered factors such as innovation, sustainability, commitment to the population and alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development goals.